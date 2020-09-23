“CHASMAI” aims to Accelerate Subsea Tech Commercialization

Strathclyde University has endorsed a methodology developed by NSRI (National Subsea Research Institute) to accelerate the commercializaton of technology in support of the green recovery.

NSRI developed a way of measuring commercial viability of a technical innovation to help fast-track getting it to market. Dubbed CHASMAI, the tool is designed to provide a clear indication of the potential commercial viability of early stage technology in the subsea industry that enables both innovators and investors.

By measuring the viability of a technical concept through analysis of various factors including market conditions and funding requirements, it take a systematic approach and helps identify exactly where pioneering companies should be focusing their efforts.

NSRI believes it will be particularly attractive to investors, helping to speed up the investment process which will, in turn, accelerate the introduction of new technical concepts which could support the green recovery.



