 
New Wave Media

June 26, 2025

Rick van de Wetering Wins 2025 IADC Young Author Award

© International Association of Dredging Companies

© International Association of Dredging Companies

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) bestowed the Young Author Award 2025 to Rick van de Wetering, Research Engineer at Royal IHC and Ph.D. candidate at Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands. 

IADC’s Young Author Award is given annually to “stimulate the promotion of new ideas and encourage younger men and women in the dredging industry." The award is granted at industry-leading conferences, with 2025’s winning young authors selected from the proceedings of the 24th WODCON Congress, held from June 23-27, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Rick van de Wetering was selected as the Young Author Award winner for his contribution to the paper “A laboratory scale linear rock cutting setup to study cutting forces of blunt chisels.” Dredging hard rock with a cutter head, as used on a cutter suction dredger, is becoming increasingly important as drilling and blasting are often restricted. Understanding the cutting process and resulting forces on the chisel can improve design and efficiency. Literature shows most studies focus on sharp chisels and often ignore the normal force, which arises from wear flats that resist penetration.

This paper presents the linear rock cutting setup, developed by Royal IHC, to study the impact of chisel wear on cutting and normal forces. Repeatability tests with a sharp chisel showed consistent results, with a maximum variation of 16%. The normal force was slightly negative, pulling the chisel into the rock—consistent with literature. A test with a worn chisel showed increased cutting forces, with a much larger rise in normal force, confirming its significance during rock cutting with worn tools. 

Every year at selected conferences, the IADC recognizes the best paper written by authors younger than 35 years of age. The Conference Paper Committee recommends a shortlist of qualifying papers that make a significant contribution to the literature on dredging and related fields. Winning authors receive 1,000 EUR and a trophy of recognition as well as publication of the paper as an article in the IADC’s quarterly journal Terra et Aqua.

Related News

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9…

© UKHO

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Chief Executive

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has appointed Vanessa Blake as its Chief Executive. Vanessa, who has been Interim Chief Executive since May 2024…

Credit: Nerilie Abram / AAD

Australian Antarctic Program Appoints Chief Scientist

The Australian Antarctic Program has appointed Professor Nerilie Abram from the Australian National University as its new…

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ to Host First Public Demonstration of Bayonet 350 AUGV

Greensea IQ, a developer of autonomous robotic systems for subsea and nearshore operations, will host the first public demonstration…

© Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics Celebrates 10 Years

This week, Blueye Robotics is proud to celebrate 10 years of knowledge, development, and user-friendly underwater ROVs. Since their founding in 2015…

Underwater bulkhead connectors and mating in-line connectors come in a myriad of shapes, sizes and pin patterns from several companies. The system designer is faced with a daunting challenge to select the one best suited to their application. Credit: HPA Subsea

Lander Lab: Selection Criteria for Underwater Cable and Connectors

Underwater connectors and mating cables provide system flexibility, ease of service, and other advantages to undersea system…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news