Kongsberg Discovery Announces 2026 Multibeam Forum

FEMME, bringing the multibeam world together in one place. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery has announced that the 18th Forum for the Exchange of Mutual Multibeam Experiences (FEMME) will take place in Genoa, Italy from September 29 to October 2, 2026. 

The event brings together users of Kongsberg multibeam products, and experts worldwide, to accelerate innovation. The program will feature workshops, demonstrations and papers enabling knowledge sharing, networking and an open exchange of experiences.

Kongsberg Discovery has now issued a call for papers for FEMME 2026, providing a stage for third-party Multibeam specialists to engage within this global gathering.

Alongside workshops, demonstrations and presentations, attendees will also get the chance to take the pulse of the entire industry at FEMME’s exhibition stands, showcasing third-party suppliers and Kongsberg multibeam partners.

In addition, those interested in after-hours networking will be able to make the most of the opportunity through tailored social events, including a gala dinner planned for the final evening.

