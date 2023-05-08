 
New Wave Media

May 8, 2023

Fact Check: Underwater Photograph Shows Diving Site, Not MH370 Wreckage

A photograph of an aircraft sunk in the Red Sea, off the coast of Jordan, to create an artificial diving site has been mislabeled by users as showing the submerged remains of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which mysteriously disappeared in 2014.

However, the photo is a screenshot from a video posted by scuba diving company Deep Blue Dive Center in Aqaba, Jordan (here) showing a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar aircraft with the caption: "Tristar Airplane Wreck Red Sea, Aqaba JO”.

The fate of the lost Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777-200ER (here) remains unknown, although debris believed to be from the aircraft has been found along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean.

On Facebook (here), (here) and Twitter (here), the miscaptioned image of a dilapidated aircraft on the ocean floor appears alongside text claiming that it is: “Malaysia Airplane MH370 that disappeared 9 years ago has been found under ocean with no human skeleton. The plane had 239 passengers on board”.

But according to Aqaba’s tourism website, the plane is a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar which had been out-of-use and parked at a nearby airport, so it was intentionally sunk to create a “stop for diving enthusiasts and a home for the fish schools, corals and marine organisms” (here).

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), which owns the aircraft, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Malaysian Airlines flight en route to Beijing went missing over the Indian Ocean after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014. Multiple search operations over the past nine years to find the flight’s remains have been unsuccessful (here), (here).

In March 2023, families of those onboard the aircraft made calls for a fresh search (here).

Verdict
Miscaptioned. The photograph shows an airplane hull in the Red Sea used as a diving spot, not the wreckage of the lost flight MH370 aircraft


(Reuters)

Related News

Credit: Project Greensand

Innovative Seismic Montoring Tech Developed for Danish North Sea CO2 Storage Project

Partners in Danish carbon capture and storage Project Greensand have developed technology for frequent seismic monitoring…

(Photo: Saab Seaeye)

Spanish Navy Adds Saab Seaeye ROV for Submarine Escape and Rescue

A multi-million complete Saab Seaeye Leopard system has been supplied to the Spanish Navy for submarine escape and rescue…

An L3Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel transits the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) on April 19, 2023. (Photo: Vincent Aguirre / U.S. Coast Guard)

US Navy Sends a USV Through the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sent an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) through the Strait of Hormuz as it ramps up its use of high…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

HOV Alvin’s manipulator arm collects samples from rocky outcrop at the crest of a ridge, populated by cold water corals, squat lobsters, anemones, basket stars and deep-sea fish. Credit: Image courtesy of L. Robinson (U. Bristol), D. Fornari (WHOI), M. Taylor (U. Essex), D. Wanless (Boise State U.) NSF/NERC/HOV Alvin/WHOI MISO Facility, 2023 ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

New Coral Reef Discovered in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands

A scientific expedition has discovered a previously unknown coral reef with abundant marine life off Ecuador's Galapagos Islands…

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news