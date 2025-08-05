Wednesday, August 6, 2025
 
FID Made on Australia’s Marinus Link

(Credit: Marinus Link)

(Credit: Marinus Link)

Shareholders of Marinus Link (MLPL) have made a Final Investment Decision to proceed with Stage 1 of Marinus Link, a proposed undersea and underground electricity and data interconnector that will enable the flow of more low-cost renewable energy between North West Tasmania with Victoria.

The project includes high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables, fibre optic cables, a communications station, and converter stations at each end.

The project’s cables span 345 kilometers. This includes 255 kilometers of undersea cables across Bass Strait and 90 kilometers of underground cables in Gippsland, Victoria.

Marinus Link’s 1,500MW capacity is equal to the power supply for 1.5 million Australian homes and approximately three times the capacity of the existing Tasmania to Victoria interconnector, Basslink.

Marinus Link will be delivered in two stages. Initially as a 750MW project (Stage 1) with a second 750MW link to follow at a later date (Stage 2).

The project is expected to provide substantial consumer benefits resulting from reductions to wholesale electricity prices across the national electricity market.

Construction is expected to commence in 2026 and has been approved under Commonwealth environmental legislation. Stage 1 is scheduled for completion by 2030.

MLPL is jointly owned by the Commonwealth of Australia, the State of Tasmania and the State of Victoria.

