 
New Wave Media

July 16, 2025

Van Oord Enlists SPIE Wind Connect for German Offshore Wind Job

(Credit: SPIE)

(Credit: SPIE)

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialized entity, SPIE Wind Connect has been secured a second contract with the global marine contractor, Van Oord.

The project scope involves the termination and testing of 21, 66kV inter-array cables (IAC) on the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm, in the German Baltic Sea.

The project is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 and planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 with the termination and testing of the final IAC’s connecting the wind turbine generators with the offshore substation.

Scheduled to be fully operational in 2026, Windanker will have an installed capacity of 315 MW, which corresponds to the supply of 315,000 households with renewable energy.

“The award of this contract further develops our long-term relationship with Van Oord, one of the world’s most experienced offshore contractors and a key business partner for our organization,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Finds Partners for New Subsea Assets Data and Monitoring Platform

Fugro has formed a partnership with DTACT, a high-tech software company, and Ubotica, a specialist in AI-powered satellite intelligence…

(Credit: JDR)

JDR to Test Cables on Middle Eastern Offshore Platforms for L&T

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), part of the TFKable Group, has secured a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational…

(Credit: Beam)

Swiss Firm Acquires Defunct Beam

Rosenxt UK, part of Switzerland-based Rosenxt Holding, has acquired selected assets and talent from subsea robotics and engineering firm Beam…

(Credit: Seaturns)

French Wave Energy Firm Closes Multi-Million-Dollar Fundraiser

French company Seaturns has raised $2.9 million to industrialize its wave energy technology and accelerate large-scale deployment.The funding round…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Offshore Wind Site Characterization Work in Norway

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus

Fugro has been awarded a contract to run a comprehensive site characterization program for an Eni-operated deepwater gas…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news