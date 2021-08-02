 
New Wave Media

August 2, 2021

US Navy Christens Submarine Hyman G. Rickover

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack submarine, future USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795), was christened during a ceremony at General Dynamics’ Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Conn., July 31.

“This submarine is a fitting tribute to Admiral Rickover, who truly transformed our Navy,” said Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, during his remarks at the celebration.

Caldwell credited Rickover – who served for 63 years in the Navy and is credited with spurring the service to adopt nuclear propulsion after World War II – with not only technological advances but cultural ones. He lauded Rickover’s legendary work ethic, frankness, attention to detail and commitment to excellence, which he said has since permeated throughout the Navy.

“It’s really great to see this ship come together, and to see so many people here to celebrate the christening of the Hyman G. Rickover and honor the Hyman G. Rickover legacy,” said Cmdr. Thomas Niebel, commanding officer of the newly christened submarine.

The Honorable James F. Geurts, performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, told those in attendance that the construction of the future USS Hyman G. Rickover is a testament to the dedication of America’s shipbuilders and sailors.

“We did not close a shipyard, public or private, for one day during the pandemic,” Geurts said. “The sustained commitment to excellence displayed by this workforce shows in the construction of this boat and adheres to the culture of excellence promoted by Hyman G. Rickover.

“It’s not just a matter of having the world’s best ships,” he continued, “you have to have the world’s best sailors to maintain the world’s best Navy, and we have both.”

Darleen Greenert, the submarine’s sponsor, a Navy veteran, and wife of former Chief of Naval Operations Jonathan Greenert, highlighted the sacrifice of military families during her remarks, and remembered the late Eleonore Rickover, the namesake admiral’s wife.

“She set the bar [for ship sponsors],” Darleen Greenert said of Eleonore Rickover, who was the sponsor for a previous Los Angeles-class submarine to bear the Hyman G. Rickover name, SSN 709. “She loved her crew.”

The first Hyman G. Rickover was commissioned at Submarine Base, New London, in Groton, on July 21, 1984. SSN 709 and its crew deployed 12 times until its decommissioning in December 2007. Over the years, its decorations included the Atlantic Fleet Golden Anchor Award, Submarine Squadron Eight’s anti-submarine warfare white “A” and engineering red “E” awards and the prestigious Sixth Fleet “Hook ‘Em” award for anti-submarine warfare excellence.

Greenert asked family members of the crew of the future USS Hyman G. Rickover to stand together when her daughter, Matron of Honor Sarah Greenert McNichol, broke the ceremonial bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Electric Boat President Kevin Graney, Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-CT and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, D-RI.

Rickover will eventually joint the fleet with a displacement of 7,835 tons, crew of 132, and a weapons payload of 12 vertical launch systems and four torpedo tubes.

Fast-attack submarines like Rickover are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarine is designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare – from open ocean anti-submarine warfare to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to projecting power ashore with Special Operation Forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

Related News

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Subsea UK is embarking on a new adventure as The Global Underwater Hub, a new organization with already nearly $18 million in funding.

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Credit: DNV

DNV to Conduct Safety Study at Offshore Hydrogen Production Site in France

DNV, an energy industry consultancy and assurance provider, said Thursday it would lead the process safety study to identify the main environmental…

A curious whale greets guests in a Hurtigruten Expeditions' zodiac in Antarctica. Photo: GENNA ROLAND/Hurtigruten Expeditions

Cruise Company Partners to Study, Protect Marine Mammals in Antarctica

Hurtigruten Expeditions strengthened its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA) to better understand and protect…

The Nortek Signature250 ADCP is deployed during a windfarm site survey undertaken by Partrac off the Orkney Islands, northern Scotland. Partrac chose the instrument because of its ability to provide highly accurate current profiling data out to 200 m, and wave height and direction data up to 150 m. Image courtesy Nortek

Case Study: Acoustic Tech Help Offshore Wind Industry Adapt

Nortek is supporting metocean survey and consulting company Partrac to provide floating windfarm developers with detailed…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Environmental Technologies

Environmental Technologies manufacture and supply Cardev filters systems and are distributors of PANOLIN long life biodegradable oils, Flowmeters & Parker fluid analysis equipment. These product lines are supported by a team of trained specialist technicians who will provide the best environmental solutions.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Marina Harbormaster/Maintenance Supervisor

● Seabrook Marina, Inc. ● Seabrook, TX, United States

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news