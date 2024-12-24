Christmas @ Sea: “Seas and Greetings” from NOC

Have you ever wondered what happens on ships when they’re at sea for Christmas? Crews onboard the National Oceanography Centre’s (NOC’s) research vessels, based in Southampton, have given a glimpse into the holiday season out on the ocean waves, including Christmas carols and – if one captain has his way – watching Frozen.

Both research ships that the center operates, the Royal Research Ship (RRS) James Cook and RRS Discovery, are out in the Atlantic Ocean over this Christmas period, delivering or traveling between science missions.

But being far from home, family and friends is not hampering the holiday spirit – and even NOC’s underwater robot Autosub Long Range, aka Boaty McBoatface, is in on the seasonal act.





The crew onboard the RRS Discovery gathering around their Christmas tree in the mess. Image courtesy NOC





Captain John Leask, onboard the RRS James Cook, says that while they are still supporting a science expedition, Christmas is will still be marked, with family and friends back home in all of their thoughts.

“Due to Santa’s work load he usually doesn’t make an appearance,” says Captain Leask. “But we try to make the day special and a little bit like home and, at the end of the day, this will be our family for Christmas day.

“We will be sitting down for a traditional meal on Christmas day even though we are on passage, but the science that our ship is supporting continues.”

The RRS James Cook and its crew will be spending Christmas in the South Atlantic Ocean, east of South America supporting the Atlantic Meridional Transect (AMT) programme.



This is a project which – every single year – sees a research vessel travel 12,000 km across the Atlantic to collect a range of samples. This will be the 31st time the AMT has been run, this time between home port Southampton and Montevideo in Uruguay, where they are due to dock at the end of December.



Crew on the RRS James Cook pull a cracker in front of the Christmas tree in the mess, where the crew will share a full traditional turkey roast dinner on Christmas Day. Image courtesy NOC

For their Christmas onboard, decorations, including a traditional Christmas tree, have been liberally sprinkled around the ship.

The Christmas turkey, stowed away in their freezer, will be defrosted, ready for a four course Christmas Day dinner, with all the trimmings.

“On some trips we do secret Santa,” says Captain Leask. “In a year that we didn’t have one, we all woke up and Santa had left everyone a small parcel, so you never know.”

For the chefs and stewards on board, Christmas day is a busy one. Crew who have uniforms will be in them and the captain will give a small address and toasts before sitting down, at 1pm, to dinner. For those with space, there is an evening buffet.

“On boxing day, there’s usually a brunch meal, to give the chefs and stewards a lighter day of work,” adds Captain Leask. “Everybody else carries out their duties as normal on boxing day ensuring the ships is running ok.”

Christmas is similar onboard the RRS Discovery. The ship recently completed its most recent expedition, servicing scientific instruments on 4 km-deep moorings in the Atlantic, off Florida – helping to measure a major ocean circulation.





The RRS Discovery’s officers on the tinsel clad bridge (complete with Christmas tree) before setting sail for their Christmas passage from Port Everglades, Florida. Image courtesy NOC

It’s now making its way to Portugal where, after a stop in Lisbon, it will be starting its next scientific expedition, a NOC-led project investigating underwater volcanos in the Mediterranean.

RRS Discovery Captain Antonio Gatti says, “Most people will do video calls first thing to their families and friends, now that internet from the ship has improved over the years.



“On some occasions, especially with a full crowd, we do Christmas carols in the lounge, which is popular. We haven’t decided if we will watch a Christmas movie yet but if I have my way it will be Frozen!”

Most important of all for the crew is sending their wishes back home. “On behalf of everyone onboard, we would like to wish our family and friends a Merry Christmas,” Captain Leask says.

Captain Gatti adds: “Best wishes for the holiday season, Christmas and New Year to all our friends and colleagues at NOC and the wider scientific community from all on board RRS Discovery.”





[Words and Images reproduced, with permision from the National Oceanography Centre's 'Blogs at NOC']





