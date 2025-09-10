Wednesday, September 10, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 10, 2025

HII Completes 750th REMUS Unmanned Undersea Vehicle for German Navy

© HII

© HII

HII, America’s largest military shipbuilder, and a leader in advanced unmanned autonomous technology solutions, announced the completion of production of the 750th REMUS unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) for a customer.

The German navy will receive the 750th REMUS, a REMUS 300, produced at the HII unmanned facility in Pocasset, Massachusetts.

This marks the continued global adoption of REMUS systems to support national security and maritime operations.

The REMUS line of UUVs is fielded in more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Known for modularity, endurance, and proven performance, REMUS vehicles are deployed across defense, commercial, and research sectors for critical missions including mine countermeasures, hydrographic survey, intelligence gathering, and environmental monitoring.

Over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service.

The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions, key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.

Related News

© HII

Thales, HII Partner to Develop Autonomous Undersea Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

HII and Thales announced the successful integration and field exercise of the Thales SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII’s next generation…

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri, PGZ Join Forces for Modernization of Polish Navy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), Polish state-owned defense group, have signed a memorandum…

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

(Credit: Exail)

Exail Set to Deliver USV to Global Hydrographic Authority

Robotics, maritime, and navigation technology supplier Exail has secured the sale of its new long-range Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV)…

file photo (Source: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics Pushes Aquanaut Mark 2 Deeper

Nauticus Robotics has announced that its flagship underwater vehicle, Aquanaut Mark 2, has reached a new depth record of 2…

Reach Remote 2 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea’s USV Heads to Australia for Work with Woodside Energy

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has sent off its Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) Reach Remote 2 to Australia to…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news