Vard Completes Conversion of IT Infinity PSV to Cable Laying Vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has delivered IT Infinity vessel to I.T. International Telecom Marine (IT), after completing its conversion from Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to specialized Cable Laying Vessel (CLV).

Built at Vard Brattvaag and delivered to Volstad Maritime in 2008 as the Volstad Princess, the vessel has changed ownership several times.

SD Standard Drilling acquired the ship in 2017, before it was sold to IT in 2021 and renamed IT Infinity.

In 2024, the vessel returned to VARD for an extensive conversion, preparing it for its new role as a highly specialized CLV, bringing the ship a renewed purpose to meet the increasing demands of the subsea telecommunications industry.

The conversion work was carried out at Vard Brattvaag in Norway, in close collaboration with a network of specialists and VARD’s trusted suppliers.

The conversion work included the addition of new accommodations for 32 people and required approximately 550 tons of steel, all sourced and processed in Norway.

In addition to structural changes, Vard Electro played a key role in upgrading the vessel’s electrical systems. This involved the installation of new switchboards and cabling, as well as updates to the existing electrical systems.

Vard Interiors contributed by delivering a new HVAC system, ensuring modern and efficient operations and further enhancing the vessel's overall performance.

“We are very proud that IT chose Vard as their partner for this significant conversion. We leveraged our core competencies and extensive experience in the design and construction of advanced cable laying vessels to meet IT’s needs. This project underscores Vard’s strength in our fully integrated value chain and reinforces our strong position in the aftermarket,” said Wilhelm Eggesbø, Senior Vice President of Vard Services at Vard.

“The key for us was to start with a sea-worthy vessel and build on that solid foundation with the latest-generation submarine cable handling and burial equipment. That’s what we were able to achieve here, thanks entirely to the tireless efforts of the IT and Vard vessel conversion teams.

“The result is an extremely capable asset fully prepared to serve the global subsea telecommunications market, and an industry in dire need of these specialized ships,” added Steve Arsenault, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at IT.