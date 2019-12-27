DSV Completes US Northeast Campaign

Aqueos Corporation said it has wrapped up saturation diving and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) campaigns for multiple clients in the US Northeast.

The saturation diving vessel DP2 DSV Kelly Ann Candies was used to conduct inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work on multiple liquefied natural gas (LNG) offloading facilities in the area in depths down to about 107 meters water depth. Work also included conducting +200-ton lifts for which Aqueos opted to mobilize local barges with winch spreads.

Jason Brink, campaign project manager, said, “With our company entering into multiyear partnership with Otto Candies we now operate the saturation system on board the Kelly Ann, maintain current audits and spares inventories and provide manning for all diving and ROV operations while Otto Candies marine crew remains focused on the vessel. This capitalizes on both company’s core competencies and after a lot of hard work we now have a fully functional saturation vessel that has demonstrated its full capabilities during these projects. We have more than 100 bell runs under our belt during this campaign.”

The Kelly Ann Candies is now returning back to the Gulf of Mexico region to start already awarded work in January 2020, Brink said.

“These projects are a testimony to the hard work and tenacity of our highly skilled offshore and project management teams leveraging technology to mitigate risk to ensure safety of our crews and further supports our recently attained international accreditation,” comments Aqueos President and CEO, Ted Roche.