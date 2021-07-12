 
New Wave Media

July 12, 2021

DeepOcean Invests in Deep-sea Mineral Mining Firm

DeepOcean, a provider of subsea services to the offshore energy industry, has agreed to invest and take a majority stake in ADEPTH Minerals, a company focused on sustainable exploration and extraction of marine minerals.

ADEPTH was founded in Bergen, Norway in 2020 by an experienced team with complementary experience from geoscience and subsea operations.

According to a press statement issued by DeepOcean on Monday,  ADEPTH operates with the aim to deliver sustainable exploration and extraction of marine minerals through environmentally responsible marine operations using new, low carbon technology and by integrating big data and artificial intelligence for prospect analysis and risk assessment. 

 Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO DeepOcean Group: "Alongside our continued core service segment of oil & gas and our increasing exposure to offshore renewables, deep-sea minerals is an additional area where we see great potential for DeepOcean." Mikaelsen did not say how much money exactly DeepOcean would invest.

"By bringing our subsea and project execution experience to ADEPTH, we will together strive to support and e nable the energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources, by means of sourcing and extracting sought-after materials in an environmentally responsible manner."

According to the company, ADEPTH has been an active participant in the impact assessment program for mineral extraction activities on the Norwegian continental shelf and aims to participate in the first Norwegian licensing round, which is expected from 2023. 

"With DeepOcean’s majority ownership, ADEPTH Minerals will continue to operate as a standalone company and brand, benefiting from the full support of the group’s joint resources and vast subsea experience. Furthermore, the investment and DeepOcean’s expertise will enable ADEPTH to conduct a planned environmental research expedition in collaboration with the University of Bergen and Seabed Solutions (ADEPTH’s second largest shareholder). This collaboration builds on the common goal to create transformation through the development of a sound platform for exploration of deep-sea minerals," DeepOcean added.

Anette Broch Mathisen Tvedt, CEO and co-founder of ADEPTH: "With the Norwegian continental shelf possibly opening for deep-sea mineral exploration in 2023, we are taking the opportunity to be part of what will be a new high potential industry for Norway, which provides one of few regulated and sustainable frameworks for mining minerals globally. 

"Through the transaction with DeepOcean, ADEPTH gains a new partner with an industrial perspective that has long-standing project management experience within the subsea field and provides an operational platform to support our goal of becoming a leading deep-sea mineral exploration company.”

Related News

A curious whale greets guests in a Hurtigruten Expeditions' zodiac in Antarctica. Photo: GENNA ROLAND/Hurtigruten Expeditions

Cruise Company Partners to Study, Protect Marine Mammals in Antarctica

Hurtigruten Expeditions strengthened its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA) to better understand and protect…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression…

The Nortek Signature250 ADCP is deployed during a windfarm site survey undertaken by Partrac off the Orkney Islands, northern Scotland. Partrac chose the instrument because of its ability to provide highly accurate current profiling data out to 200 m, and wave height and direction data up to 150 m. Image courtesy Nortek

Case Study: Acoustic Tech Help Offshore Wind Industry Adapt

Nortek is supporting metocean survey and consulting company Partrac to provide floating windfarm developers with detailed…

Photo courtesy Hull Wiper

ROV Pair Cleans Ship Hulls Double Time; HullWiper expands into South Korea

HullWiper launched operations at its newest location, South Korea. Through a partnership with HullWiper Korea, a company…

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

A scientist surveys a coral reef on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Ocean Foundation's Global Reef Expedition. Copyright KSLOF/Ken Marks

NASA, KSLOF Partner to Fast-track Coral Reef Mapping

Coral reefs are in crisis. Corals are an ancient life form and, because of the reefs that they build, the survival of countless…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Parliamentary and Scientific Committee

The Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, founded in 1939, is a major focus for scientific and technological issues providing a liaison between Parliamentarians and scientific bodies, science-based industry and the academic world. The Committee focuses on issues where science and politics meet…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news