 
New Wave Media

May 8, 2025

Fugro Gifts Survey Equipment to CSIRO to Bolster Australian Ocean Research

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has recently donated two EdgeTech Deep Tow survey systems to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s national science agency.

The donation is part of Fugro’s ongoing support of global ocean science initiatives and aligns with its active role in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The survey systems are capable of operating at depths up to 6,000 m. They were once used by Fugro in the deep waters of the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for MH370. Fugro no longer needs them in daily operations and is happy to donate them to CSIRO.

The systems will now be used onboard CSIRO’s research vessel Investigator, enabling their Australian ocean and environmental research such as high-resolution deep-sea mapping and the study of biodiversity in deepwater benthic habitats.

“We sincerely thank Fugro for their generous donation of these systems which will further enhance the impressive scientific capabilities that CSIRO research vessel Investigator offers to the Australian marine and atmospheric research community,” said Toni Moate, CSIRO Marine National Facility Director.

“Fugro is delighted that CSIRO will be incorporating this into the already extensive capabilities of the Investigator research vessel. We are excited by the research opportunities that this deep tow equipment can offer to the Australian scientific research community,” added Nina Levy, Fugro Service Line Manager - Geophysics & Hydrography Pacific said.

Fugro also actively contributes further to the understanding of ocean health and coastal environments across Australia and the Indo-Pacific through the use of advanced autonomous and remotely operated vessels, airborne lidar bathymetry for nearshore studies, and satellite-derived bathymetry alongside other earth observation datasets.

Related News

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

Nexans has secured a contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver high-voltage subsea cable for Malta’s second interconnector.The…

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech’s Li-Ion Energy Storage Systems deliver clean, reliable subsea energy, powering ROVs, AUVs, and subsea infrastructure…

The four-kilometer airlift riser system installed upon the Hidden Gem is constructed from multiple sections of piping which must be sequentially lowered to the seafloor. Image courtesy of TMC

Trump Order Fast Tracks Subsea Mining

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost U.S.

WHOI Postdoctoral Investigator Carolin Nieder holds a 3D-printed shark jaw made by staff in DunkWorks Lab within the George & Wendy David Center for Ocean Innovation. Credit: Daniel Hentz, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

WHOI: New Discovery Reveals Sharks May Detect and Produce Sound

Scientists are discovering for the first time that sharks may be capable of their own unique and mysterious form of sound production…

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

Global Coral Bleaching Crisis Spreading

More than four-fifths of the world's coral reef areas have been affected by devastating mass bleaching spurred by record-high ocean temperatures…

© Volodymyr / Adobe Stock

Subsea Inspection’s New Boss

IBM recently explained why AI orchestration is important: As AI systems grow more advanced, a single AI model or agent can…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Yacht Signs

Custom yacht signage and design for nearly 15 years and with several generations of experienced craftsmen before us. Our approach to any challenge will be executed with perfection. Anything is possible, discover the possibilities! YachtSign manufactures sign for any size and type of yacht and boat.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news