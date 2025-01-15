DeepSea Launches SmartSight MV100 Machine Vision Camera

DeepSea Power & Light has launched the first in its line of cameras for machine vision applications: the SmartSight™ MV100.

The SmartSight MV100 leverages machine learning and AI to bring object recognition, navigation, inspection technology, and other value-add autonomous solutions to the subsea market.

The SmartSight MV100 camera includes a Gigabit Ethernet interface for easy integration with existing platforms and a low power consumption, making it well suited for autonomous vehicles. It weighs only 0.44 kg (flat) / 0.37 kg (dome) in water, allowing it to fit virtually anywhere. The MV100 comes in a range of flexible configuration options in a rugged titanium housing.