PALFINGER MARINE to Showcase Crane Technologies at Aqua Nor

From August 19 to 21, 2025, PALFINGER MARINE will showcase its latest products and technologies for the aquaculture sector at Aqua Nor in Trondheim, Norway. Visitors can explore the PFM crane series, designed to deliver solutions tailored to fish farming as well as the service and workboat segment. Taking center stage will be the new PFM 1500, a crane that combines reliability and versatility in a compact form.

With a maximum outreach of 26.7 meters and a lifting capacity of 3,350 kilograms at full extension, the PFM 1500 is the smaller sibling of the PFM 2100 and marks the next step in the expansion of the PFM series. The patented P-profile extension boom system allows a wide range of movement and outreach, while providing the strength and stiffness required for demanding lifting tasks. Its design improves the crane's performance by increasing stability while minimizing weight.

In addition to the launch of the PFM 1500, PALFINGER MARINE will be highlighting the PFM 2100. Despite its size, the PFM 2100 is built to be both strong and agile. Even at full outreach, it masters up to 4,000 kilograms. Its lightweight but robust construction, combined with a high-end control valve, enables fast and efficient operation. With an outreach of over 29 meters, it offers service vessel crews and aquaculture professionals increased flexibility and space for numerous applications. The crane’s optimized structure takes up less space on deck, improves stability and contributes to better fuel efficiency.

The PFM 1500 and the PFM 2100 are part of PALFINGER MARINE’s PFM crane series, which also includes the well-established PFM 2500, PFM 3500, and PFM 4500 units that have proven reliable in field use over many years. The series covers a wide range of use cases from precise handling to heavy load lifting. The various models allow PALFINGER MARINE to provide tailored crane packages adapted to specific operational requirements. These packages typically combine two or more cranes in coordinated configurations that complement each other.

Addressing the specific needs of the aquaculture sector, PALFINGER MARINE not only delivers the technology, but also integrated systems, simplified installation, and efficient service. PALFINGER MARINE offers its customers a high level of availability of spare parts and support due to the company’s strong global service network. Customers operating in the fish farming industry benefit from local service stations located in key regions worldwide. Highly trained service engineers provide on-site assistance tailored to the specific demands of aquaculture operations to ensure maximum uptime and operational safety.

PALFINGER MARINE will be exhibiting at the Aqua Nor from August 19 to 21 at stand A-164, together with its long-standing local partner Bergen Hydraulic. A scale model of a multi-purpose service vessel—equipped with the new PFM 1500, PFM 2100 and PK 41002 M—will be on display.