Voyis Unveils Updated Visual Acquisition Software for Enhanced Subsea Inspection

Voyis, a leader in underwater optical systems, in collaboration with EIVA, has announced the release of Voyis VSLAM Powered by EIVA NaviSuite version 1.3. This update marks a leap forward in real-time subsea mapping, delivering a groundbreaking 3D visualization experience using voxel-based rendering and stereo vision technologies.

Version 1.3 introduces a next-generation voxel-based 3D mapping engine, enabling real-time textured visualizations of inspection environments. By projecting the ROV camera’s field of view onto the real-time 3D map, operators gain a uniquely intuitive window into subsea scenes—offering unmatched spatial context and navigational confidence during visual inspections.

The new default visualization overlays the system’s real-time depth map onto a structured voxel-based 3D map. The result is a real-time projection of the camera’s field of view, allowing ROV pilots to instantly see where the camera is looking within the environment and align their trajectory to uninspected areas.

This augmented piloting interface supports more efficient movement, better scene coverage, and easier gap-filling, which is particularly critical in large or complex subsea structures such as pipelines, hulls, and infrastructure.

Version 1.3 features a real-time point cloud engine using voxel modeling with a minimum resolution of 2.5 cm. Voxels, volumetric pixels, structure the map into a uniform 3D grid that stores both spatial and visual data. This representation significantly reduces noise by aggregating multiple stereo measurements within each voxel, eliminating isolated outliers common in raw point clouds.

Beyond cleaner visuals, the voxel format allows for faster map updates and more reliable loop closures during relocalization, ensuring a smoother, clutter-free experience even as the system corrects for positional drift.

With this release, ROV pilots can quickly identify data gaps in real time, allowing them to proactively adjust their trajectory before resurfacing. This minimizes rework, improves inspection quality, and ensures comprehensive scene documentation on the first pass.

Voyis VSLAM Powered by EIVA NaviSuite 1.3 will be available globally to existing users as of late July 2025.

The latest VSLAM capabilities will also be demonstrated live at EIVA Demo Days on September 24–25, 2025 in Aarhus, Denmark.