 
New Wave Media

July 31, 2025

Voyis Unveils Updated Visual Acquisition Software for Enhanced Subsea Inspection

© Voyis

© Voyis

Voyis, a leader in underwater optical systems, in collaboration with EIVA, has announced the release of Voyis VSLAM Powered by EIVA NaviSuite version 1.3. This update marks a leap forward in real-time subsea mapping, delivering a groundbreaking 3D visualization experience using voxel-based rendering and stereo vision technologies.

Version 1.3 introduces a next-generation voxel-based 3D mapping engine, enabling real-time textured visualizations of inspection environments. By projecting the ROV camera’s field of view onto the real-time 3D map, operators gain a uniquely intuitive window into subsea scenes—offering unmatched spatial context and navigational confidence during visual inspections.

The new default visualization overlays the system’s real-time depth map onto a structured voxel-based 3D map. The result is a real-time projection of the camera’s field of view, allowing ROV pilots to instantly see where the camera is looking within the environment and align their trajectory to uninspected areas.

This augmented piloting interface supports more efficient movement, better scene coverage, and easier gap-filling, which is particularly critical in large or complex subsea structures such as pipelines, hulls, and infrastructure.

Version 1.3 features a real-time point cloud engine using voxel modeling with a minimum resolution of 2.5 cm. Voxels, volumetric pixels, structure the map into a uniform 3D grid that stores both spatial and visual data. This representation significantly reduces noise by aggregating multiple stereo measurements within each voxel, eliminating isolated outliers common in raw point clouds.

Beyond cleaner visuals, the voxel format allows for faster map updates and more reliable loop closures during relocalization, ensuring a smoother, clutter-free experience even as the system corrects for positional drift.

With this release, ROV pilots can quickly identify data gaps in real time, allowing them to proactively adjust their trajectory before resurfacing. This minimizes rework, improves inspection quality, and ensures comprehensive scene documentation on the first pass.

Voyis VSLAM Powered by EIVA NaviSuite 1.3 will be available globally to existing users as of late July 2025. 

The latest VSLAM capabilities will also be demonstrated live at EIVA Demo Days on September 24–25, 2025 in Aarhus, Denmark. 

Related News

© PALFINGER MARINE

PALFINGER MARINE to Showcase Crane Technologies at Aqua Nor

From August 19 to 21, 2025, PALFINGER MARINE will showcase its latest products and technologies for the aquaculture sector at Aqua Nor in Trondheim…

© Adobe Stock/artifirsov

Chemical-Consuming Creatures Found Deep in Pacific Trenches

Scientists diving to astounding depths in two oceanic trenches in the northwest Pacific have discovered thriving communities…

© Nokia

Nokia's Subsea Optical Solution Powers Boosts Interconnectivity in Indonesia

Nokia announced that PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk (Surge), a digital infrastructure provider in Indonesia, has deployed…

© R.M. Young Company

R.M. Young Company’s All-in-One Weather Station Available to Ship

R.M. Young Company has announced that the ResponseONE-PRO all-in-one weather station is now shipping. After a limited release last year…

© Pim Bongaerts

Nortek Nucleus Supports Coral Reef Photogrammetry Project

In a collaboration between the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University of Sydney, California Academy…

© Fincantieri

Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news