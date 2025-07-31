Fugro, SDG Data Alliance Partner to Strengthen Climate Resilience in the Caribbean

Fugro is teaming with the SDG Data Alliance to help Caribbean nations confront the growing risks of climate change.

Through a newly formalized agreement, the partnership will support locally led efforts to strengthen coastal resilience by building technical capacity and improving access to decision-ready geospatial insights. These efforts will help Small Island Developing States (SIDS) respond more effectively to rising sea levels, intensifying storms and other climate-related threats.

Many Caribbean SIDS face challenges in accessing the high-quality geospatial data, digital infrastructure and technical expertise needed to assess risk and plan effective adaptation strategies. Drawing on a history of success in the region, Fugro will help close these gaps by providing high-resolution mapping, expert analysis, data visualization and hands-on training. These efforts will be channelled through the SIDS Global Data Hub, a digital platform within the SIDS Centre of Excellence.

The work will also be aligned with the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS), a roadmap adopted at the 2024 UN SIDS4 Conference to help island nations achieve resilient prosperity.

This new partnership follows Fugro’s recent agreement with Esri, a founding member of the Data Alliance, to expand access to essential data and tools for climate resilience. It also comes ahead of next week’s fifteenth session of the UN Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM), where Dr. Valrie Grant, a geospatial professional and Caribbean lead in Fugro’s Climate and Nature practice, will represent the company. Dr Grant, who joined Fugro in May, will play a key role in advancing the impact of both partnerships across the region.