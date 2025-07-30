Nokia's Subsea Optical Solution Powers Boosts Interconnectivity in Indonesia

Nokia announced that PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk (Surge), a digital infrastructure provider in Indonesia, has deployed Nokia’s subsea optical solution to connect Jakarta and Singapore. This new subsea network will boost regional data center interconnectivity and support Surge’s mission to expand affordable broadband access to underserved communities across Indonesia.

The new high-capacity subsea connection is part of Surge’s broader infrastructure expansion to extend fiber-based broadband to 40 million households. It will enable Surge’s affordable internet initiatives, bringing reliable connectivity to the communities that need it most.

Powered by Nokia’s 1830 PSS, the network will deliver an initial capacity of 20.8 terabits, allowing Surge to offer ultra-high-speed services of up to 800GE for Tier-1 and Tier-2 enterprise customers. Nokia’s subsea solution also enables Surge to deliver scalable, space and power efficient transmission, supporting Surge’s growth plans while maintaining operational efficiency.