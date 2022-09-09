Saturday, September 10, 2022
 
Deepsea Technologies Promotes Satterfield

Rory Satterfield (Photo: Deepsea Technologies Inc.)

Houston-based  Deepsea Technologies Inc. announced it has promoted Rory Satterfield to Vice President Projects and Operations.

Satterfield has worked for Deepsea Technologies in senior management roles since 2013.

He is now responsible for the project execution and operational excellence as the firm engineers and manufactures a wide range of subsea products and equipment used in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Prior to joining Deepsea Technologies, Satterfield  was Vice President at Forum Energy Technologies and its predecessor Perry-Slingsby. He studied at the Nuclear Power School - Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) in South Carolina.

