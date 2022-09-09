Deepsea Technologies Promotes Satterfield

Houston-based Deepsea Technologies Inc. announced it has promoted Rory Satterfield to Vice President Projects and Operations.

Satterfield has worked for Deepsea Technologies in senior management roles since 2013.

He is now responsible for the project execution and operational excellence as the firm engineers and manufactures a wide range of subsea products and equipment used in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Prior to joining Deepsea Technologies, Satterfield was Vice President at Forum Energy Technologies and its predecessor Perry-Slingsby. He studied at the Nuclear Power School - Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) in South Carolina.