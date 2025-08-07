 
Advancing Hydrography in the Great Lakes

Credit: NV5

Credit: NV5

In this live webinar, you’ll discover how our latest hydrographic survey innovations, developed and refined across multiple years of Great Lakes operations, can support your infrastructure, energy, and environmental initiatives.

Hydrospatial experts from NV5, NOAA, and Exail will be presenting.

We’ll highlight:

- Survey efficiencies that cut timelines without compromising quality

- Integration of hydrographic, terrestrial, and topobathymetric lidar data

- Real-world applications that power better planning and decision-making

Wednesday, August 27 at 1:00 PM CT / 2 PM ET.

Register here

© Douglas / Adobe Stock

Europe Moves On as US Lets Science Slide

European governments are taking steps to break their dependence on critical scientific data the United States historically…

The Seaspan-Aker Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design exceeds all Coast Guard ASC requirements and supports all 11 statutory missions. Image courtesy Seaspan

Icebreaker Construction: Seaspan, Bollinger, Rauma and Aker Arctic Team to Build USCG Icebreakers

In a major move to accelerate the U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreaking fleet expansion, Bollinger Shipyards, Rauma Shipyards, Seaspan Shipyards…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

TenneT Hires Asso.subsea for Cabling Work off Germany

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has secured the nearshore cable installation contract for three key projects under…

Politecnico di Torino

Metamaterials Could Reduce Marine Noise Pollution

Metamaterials to tackle noise pollution in marine ecosystems are currently under development within the POSEIDON project…

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ’s Hull Cleaning Service Expands to Port of New York and New Jersey

Greensea IQ announced the expansion of its EverClean hull cleaning service to the Port of New York and New Jersey, the largest…

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Eyes South Africa for Wave Energy Plant

Eco Wave Power has signed an agreement with the Africa Great Future Development (AGFDL) to conduct a feasibility study for…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Editorial
