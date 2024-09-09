HII Delivers REMUS 620 UUVs to NOAA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has built and delivered two REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for enhanced high-resolution ocean floor mapping.

The REMUS 620, introduced in November 2022, represents a major advancement in medium-class UUV technology, according to HII. It is designed to offer a comprehensive range of both above- and below-water capabilities, making it ideal for long-distance operations.

“The rapid delivery of the REMUS 620 underscores HII’s exceptional agility and efficiency in producing and deploying uncrewed systems that meet the needs of our customers,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group. “The swift production and delivery timeline to NOAA demonstrate our commitment to supporting our customers’ mission requirements with rapid development and deployment of new capabilities and technology.”

The REMUS 620 vehicles provided to NOAA feature advanced modular design and engineering enhancements. These custom modifications include a synthetic aperture sonar module, an additional energy module, and auxiliary equipment specifically for NOAA’s underwater mapping and habitat restoration projects.

NOAA intends to utilize these REMUS 620 UUVs primarily for high-resolution mapping in the Gulf of Mexico. A key focus will be on restoring Mesophotic and Deep Benthic Communities—dark, sunless seafloor habitats impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The addition of these vehicles is expected to accelerate NOAA’s environmental restoration and exploration efforts, complementing the agency's ongoing use of other REMUS models for habitat characterization, marine archaeology, and oceanographic research.

“The market interest in the REMUS 620 has been tremendous,” Fotheringham said. “The rapid delivery to NOAA, alongside our growing backlog of REMUS 300 orders, reinforces the market’s confidence in the continued capabilities and versatility of the REMUS series.”

Globally, over 600 REMUS UUVs have been sold and are operational in more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO member nations. More than 90% of these vehicles remain in service after 23 years, showcasing the platform's durability and its capacity to integrate evolving technologies.