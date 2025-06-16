 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2025

Denmark Launches Sea Drones to Enhance Maritime Surveillance

© Adobe Stock/Craig Taylor Photo - stock.adobe.com

© Adobe Stock/Craig Taylor Photo - stock.adobe.com

Two sea drones were launched from a port south of Copenhagen on Monday (June 16) in a trial by Denmark's defence ministry as part of efforts to boost its maritime surveillance capabilities.

The two Voyager-class USVs, which are owned and operated by U.S.-based company Saildrone, were towed out from the port of Koge, south of the Danish capital.

"The security situation dictates that we have to improve the combat ability of Danish defence and this includes also our navy," said Lieutenant General Kim Jesper Jorgensen, National Armaments Director at the Danish Ministry of Defence's Acquisition and Logistics Organisation.

The two USVs launched will run their trial in the Baltic Sea for three months. Another two Voyagers launched earlier in June from Koge will also take part in the trial.

Defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in April that Denmark will spend about 4 billion crowns ($614 million) on building and procuring 26 navy vessels for patrolling, oil spill response and surveillance of undersea cables.

Countries bordering the Baltic Sea are on high alert after a number of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russia has denied it was behind the outages.

(Reuters)

Related News

Copyright David/AdobeStock

Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan Looks to Sea Drones to Counter China

In the shadow of the Taiwan Strait, a new chapter in asymmetric naval warfare is unfolding. Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s…

© WHOI

WHOI Presents Centennial Medal to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) presented His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco with its inaugural series Centennial Medal…

Credit: Global Underwater Hub

Global Underwater Hub: MoD Must Engage With UK Subsea Industry to Bolster Defense Assets

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) must engage with the UK’s underwater sector to ensure the country is prepared for a potentially…

Underwater bulkhead connectors and mating in-line connectors come in a myriad of shapes, sizes and pin patterns from several companies. The system designer is faced with a daunting challenge to select the one best suited to their application. Credit: HPA Subsea

Lander Lab: Selection Criteria for Underwater Cable and Connectors

Underwater connectors and mating cables provide system flexibility, ease of service, and other advantages to undersea system…

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

© ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news