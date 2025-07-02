 
July 2, 2025

NYK Donates to Salmon Hatchery Reconstruction Project in Akita Prefecture

Tatsuya Shimomura, General Manager of NYK’s Akita Branch; Hiroyuki Oimatsu, Mayor of Daisen City; Hiroyuki Sato, President and CEO of Venti Japan Inc. © NYK

NYK has donated USD$7,000 (1 million yen) to support the reconstruction of a fisheries hatchery run by Daisen City in Akita Prefecture, Japan, continuing the company’s support from last year. On July 2, Tatsuya Shimomura, general manager of NYK’s Akita branch, presented a donation certificate to Daisen City Mayor Hiroyuki Oimatsu.

This project aims to contribute to the sustainable conservation of salmon resources and regional revitalization through the reconstruction of the aging hatchery. This initiative marks the 130th anniversary of the hatchery release program. Notably, the Daisen City Fish Hatchery is Japan’s only inland hatchery, having released approximately 1.6 million salmon fry last year. To adapt to recent changes in ocean currents and improve return rates, efforts are being made to secure groundwater, introduce aeration facilities and floating tanks, and develop self-generation power facilities. These initiatives will cultivate salmon resources that are resilient to environmental changes.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with the local community, including renewable energy initiatives, NYK has committed to a further donation to this project.

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
