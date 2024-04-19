OSIL Dredge Monitoring Buoy Network for Van Oord

Ocean Scientific International Limited (OSIL) supplied a network of 1.2m data buoys to offshore construction company Van Oord to monitor turbidity and dissolved oxygen levels in the location of dredging operations. A total of nine data acquisition systems have been produced for Van Oord, and the fully integrated multi-discipline data buoy networks will support dredging operations by providing continuous real-time information about the dredge plume and surrounding environmental conditions.

The buoys are equipped with water quality sondes provided from Van Oord’s existing equipment pool, and relay collected data via GSM with an Iridium satellite Short Burst Data (SBD) back up.

The systems are self-contained, being furnished with sufficient solar power (which can be combined with alternative power sources) and back-up batteries to sustain the power demands of the systems. Data can be relayed from the buoys immediately and securely via GSM, radio or satellite, to a secure webpage or internet enabled device.