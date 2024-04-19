 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2024

OSIL Dredge Monitoring Buoy Network for Van Oord

Image courtesy OSIL

Image courtesy OSIL

Ocean Scientific International Limited (OSIL) supplied a network of 1.2m data buoys to offshore construction company Van Oord to monitor turbidity and dissolved oxygen levels in the location of dredging operations. A total of nine data acquisition systems have been produced for Van Oord, and the fully integrated multi-discipline data buoy networks will support dredging operations by providing continuous real-time information about the dredge plume and surrounding environmental conditions.

The buoys are equipped with water quality sondes provided from Van Oord’s existing equipment pool, and relay collected data via GSM with an Iridium satellite Short Burst Data (SBD) back up.  

The systems are self-contained, being furnished with sufficient solar power (which can be combined with alternative power sources) and back-up batteries to sustain the power demands of the systems. Data can be relayed from the buoys immediately and securely via GSM, radio or satellite, to a secure webpage or internet enabled device.

Related News

© Freesurf / Adobe Stock

Greece to Spend 780 Million Euros to Protect Marine Biodiversity

Greece is pushing ahead with 21 initiatives worth 780 million euros ($830.9 million) to protect marine biodiversity and tackle coastal pollution…

© foto4440 / Adobe Stock

New Electrochemical Technology Could De-acidify the Oceans

In the effort to combat the catastrophic impacts of global warming, we must accelerate carbon emissions reduction efforts…

Source: CSIRO

Ocean Floor a Reservoir for Plastic Pollution

New research from CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, and the University of Toronto in Canada, estimates up to 11…

The wall climbing robot for ship inspection and maintenance (Credit: Screenshot/Video by MOL)

Innovative ‘Wall Climbing Robot’ for Ship Inspection Earns ClassNK Endorsement

The wall climbing robot for steel structures - developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, and MOL Ship…

(Credit: Forssea Robotics)

Forssea Unveils Hybrid ROV for USV Applications

French company Forssea Robotics has introduced its newborn remotely operated vehicle (ROV) ARGOS-X specifically developed…

From left: Camilla Kiss, EVP Finance Kongsberg Discovery – Stene Førsund EVP Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Discovery – Trond F. Crantz, CEO Argeo – Atle Gran, Senior Sales Manager, Kongsberg Discovery - Kenneth Mitsem, General Manager, CSI Nordics AS.

Argeo Inks Pact with CSI for Second HUGIN Superior AUV

Argeo Subsea, CSI Nordics and Kongsberg Discovery signed a three-party Certificate of Delivery and Acceptance for a new HUGIN Superior AUV.

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive with Rhonda Moniz
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news