Kongsberg Discovery Acquires Sonatech, Expands in the United States

Kongsberg Discovery announced on June 17 the signing of an agreement to acquire Sonatech, an expert in the field of underwater acoustics.

This strategic move will support Kongsberg Discovery’s growth ambitions and enhance access to the U.S. Navy for the company’s product portfolio. The acquisition is expected to close later in 2025, subject to the necessary governmental approvals.

With over 50 years of experience, Sonatech is a leading undersea acoustics engineering and manufacturing firm supporting U.S. Navy projects in the defense sector. For Kongsberg Discovery, the acquisition of SURF will enable increased market access and growth in the US.

Sonatech provides advanced sonar solutions, with expertise in technical design, development and manufacturing. Its products are used in nearly every class of U.S. Navy underwater systems.