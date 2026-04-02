 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2026

DroneQ Robotics, Mark Offshore Collaborate with R/V Mintis

  • © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics © DroneQ Robotics
  • © DroneQ Robotics © DroneQ Robotics

Unmanned robotics services provider DroneQ Robotics and offshore support and vessel management Mark Offshore have struck a deal on the latter's new fleet addition 'R/V Mintis.' Mark Offshore manages and operates the DP1 ROV Support & Survey vessel. DroneQ Robotics now has the exclusive rights to deploy the vessel for its own projects, Intertek projects, and third-party projects.

Mark Offshore, specialized in maritime consultancy, vessel brokerage & management, and subsea support services, has recently taken a new step by handling the management and operations of the multi-functional research and survey vessel R/V Mintis for its owners, Klaireda University from Lithuania.

New ROV systems on board:

  • The X-SV, OCROV Class | ROV system (2026) rated for 350m working depth with 4K inspection camera, 4K electronic pan-tilt 220° hemispheric panoramic camera, 4.5 knots speed, DVL, built-in adjustable Obstacle Detection & Avoidance system, USBL, imaging sonar, Side Scan Sonar, UT and CP probes, underwater cavitation cleaning system, water sampling system and a 2-function gripper system.
  • The Argus Rover, OCROV Class II ROV system (2025) with WCROV capabilities rated for 1000m working depth, advanced station keeping system with Sonardyne SPRINT-NAV INS + DVL, USBL, subsea 3D imaging capabilities powered by Vexis Discovery Stereo with VSLAM technology, imaging sonar, UT, CP and FMD NDT probes, onboard High Pressure and Flexiclean underwater cleaning systems, and a HydraLek 5600 manipulator skid (50 kgs lifting capacity at full reach). The 3D system comes with a luxurious 20ft Control Room/Workshop DNV certified Offshore container and a 10ft Winch DNV certified Offshore Container.

In addition, R/V Mintis will be equipped with industrial Maritime Inspection Drones, designed to take-off and land on vessels at open sea, for Offshore Wind turbine and Offshore Oil & Gas installation aerial inspections.

R/V Mintis

R/V Mintis is a D1 vessel with experience in combining operational and cost efficiency in shallow and deep waters. It has the capability to conduct a variety of AURS services for the Ports, Offshore Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind and Salvage markets. DroneQ Robotics will deploy the vessel for projects such as subsea inspection and construction work with ROV's, and magnetic crawler robots, offshore drone inspection, salvage support and survey tasks. It is often deployed for bathymetric surveys, UXO campaigns, pipeline and cable sub bottom surveys and ecological oceanographic

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