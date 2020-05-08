EdgeTech Promotes Andella

Andella has worked with EdgeTech for over seven years. He started on the factory floor building EdgeTech products and then moved into a Customer Support role six years ago.

EdgeTech has promoted Gene Andella to the role of Customer Service Manager.

Greenhouse gas emissions capture and storage may be a more practical alternative to emissions reduction for meeting the IMO’s 2050 CO2 target.

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

Sonardyne International Ltd. and XOCEAN have completed a live seabed-to-shore data harvesting mission using an unmanned surface…

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

A hydrographic survey vessel will operate in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, commanded from shore by personnel in an office…

