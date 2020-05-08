 
New Wave Media

May 8, 2020

EdgeTech Promotes Andella

Gene Andella (Photo: Edgetech)

Gene Andella (Photo: Edgetech)

EdgeTech has promoted Gene Andella to the role of Customer Service Manager.  

Andella has worked with EdgeTech for over seven years. He started on the factory floor building EdgeTech products and then moved into a Customer Support role six years ago.

Email

Related News

Deep will upgrade one of its survey vessels with a Sea Machines SM300 autonomous control system. This system enables remote command of the vessel, including navigation and positioning, the control of on-board auxiliaries and sensors, and ship-to-shore data flow. The vessel, operating in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, will be commanded by personnel in the Amsterdam office. (Photo: © Deep BV)

Hydrographic Survey Vessel to be Converted for Unmanned Operations

A hydrographic survey vessel will operate in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, commanded from shore by personnel in an office…

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

XOCEAN’s Sonardyne-equipped XO-450 leaving Kristiansund to harvest data from Sonardyne’s Fetch pressure monitoring transponders at Ormen Lange. Photo courtesy of SafePath.

Seabed-to-Shore Data Delivery Operation Completed for Norske Shell

Sonardyne International Ltd. and XOCEAN have completed a live seabed-to-shore data harvesting mission using an unmanned surface…

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

Dry ice formed by cooling exhaust gasses to -120°C is formed into Carbon Descent Vehicles that sink to depths of about 500 meters, where they penetrate the seabed, storing CO2 safely as liquid CO2 and CO2 hydrate. Image: MDC

The Path to Zero: Creating a Pathway to Carbon-Negative Shipping

Greenhouse gas emissions capture and storage may be a more practical alternative to emissions reduction for meeting the IMO’s 2050 CO2 target.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VEMCO

VEMCO is the world leader in the design and manufacture of underwater acoustic telemetry monitoring and tracking systems used by researchers worldwide for behaviour, migration and positioning studies of aquatic animals in fresh and saltwater environments.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news