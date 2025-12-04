Thursday, December 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2025

Ensuring Reliable Navigation for Tactical Divers

Source: Nortek

Source: Nortek

Diver navigation has long presented a challenge. Ensuring diver safety is crucial, and the consequences of not having reliable navigation and position information are far greater for missions using divers than ROVs or other uncrewed systems. UK-based Blueprint Subsea’s Artemis diver navigation systems are engineered to give operators confidence and control in such situations.

Accurate positioning and dead-reckoning navigation capabilities are essential for maintaining situational awareness and keeping divers safe during long-duration underwater missions. Blueprint relies on Nortek’s DVL technology as part of these diver navigation systems to provide accurate velocity information in challenging underwater environments.

The Artemis systems are deployed primarily by two specialist groups in the defense space: Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) divers and combat swimmers. EOD divers must locate, identify, and investigate underwater ordnance and mines. For these divers, precise navigation and positional awareness are critical to safety and mission success. Combat swimmers rely on Artemis to execute covert insertion and extraction missions, navigating accurately to designated targets and returning undetected.

As part of the Artemis navigation system, the DVL measures velocity relative to the seabed. When integrated into the navigation system, this makes dead-reckoning navigation possible, providing navigation information for divers even in the absence of satellite signals As James Colebourn, Technical Sales Engineer at Blueprint Subsea, explains, “Once GPS drops out, the unit seamlessly switches to the DVL, just as any remotely operated vehicle (ROV) would, enabling accurate underwater navigation until the diver resurfaces.”

Blueprint offers a variety of Artemis systems, each equipped with sensors and a DVL according to mission needs. The ArtemisPRO, their most advanced navigation system designed for military and Special Forces divers, uses Nortek’s DVL 1000. The ArtemisSX, which can be used as a diver handheld or paired with a diver propulsion vehicle, uses the DVL 500 Compact. Finally, the ArtemisELITE, which pairs the navigation system with SUEX diver propulsion units and requires the longest range, uses the DVL 500.

Close collaboration with Nortek engineers at the Nortek’s headquarters in Norway, as well as local technical support from Nortek’s team in the United Kingdom helped Blueprint refine its designs through continuous feedback and testing.

The underwater domain is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and underwater vehicles can perform an increasing number of jobs historically performed by divers. Yet, despite these advancements, the team at Blueprint firmly believes that divers will remain indispensable.

“Robots can do many things, but some missions still require people in the water,” Colebourn notes. “There will always be tasks that demand human judgment, adaptability, and touch.”

To ensure safety and capability of these divers, technology like Blueprint’s DVL-aided diver navigation system will be crucial. Using robotic systems in conjunction with divers will reduce risk and improve efficiency, without sacrificing the human experience and skill that comes with specialized divers.

Blueprint and Nortek aim to continue their collaboration to meet the needs of divers and operators to execute challenging and sensitive missions. Reliable underwater navigation from systems like the Artemis is non-negotiable for these users, and is only made possible by advanced navigation sensors like Nortek DVLs.

Related News

Image courtesy Colonel Rachael Hoagland

Hull Cleaning Robotics: Army Beats Navy – the Hegseth Way!

Sticking to legacy tactics won't beat China — adopt Secretary Hegseth's and the Army initiatives or surrender the edge.In a recent address…

R/V Falkor (too) crew and Argentine science team prepare to deploy a Servicio de Hidrografía Naval’s Wavescan Oceanor Buoy, or WOB; the moored buoy collects data on currents as well as hydrographic and atmospheric parameters. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists Collect Biodiversity Data in Argentina’s Submarine Canyons

Scientists on an Argentinian-led expedition onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) deployed an array of technologies…

© Adobe Stock/ead72

Solomon Islands to Pilot New Model of Reef-Positive Finance

As the world looks to COP30 in Belem to deliver ambitious breakthroughs for climate and nature, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)…

Dr C.M. Martin-Jones / University of Cambridge

Magnetic Fossils May Reveal Eels’ Internal GPS System

Microscopic magnetic fossils found in North Atlantic seafloor sediments may represent components of an internal "GPS system"…

Illustration (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC Forms Dedicated Mooring Solutions Unit

MODEC has outlined plans merge its wholly owned subsidiaries MODEC America and SOFEC from the start of 2026, bringing SOFEC…

Dish with droplets of blow mounted on a small drone. (Photo by Amy Warren, NEAq/WHOI, NMFS/NOAA Permit #21371)

New Study Shows Connection Between Whale Health and Respiratory Microbes

A new study published today in The ISME (International Society for Microbial Ecology) Journal marks the first time scientists…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news