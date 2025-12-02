Tuesday, December 2, 2025
 
Kraken Books Multi-Million Dollar Sonar and Subsea Battery System Orders

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics has secured about $8.6 million (CAD 12 million) in new orders for its synthetic aperture sonar systems and subsea battery technologies from defense and commercial customers, including Teledyne Marine, Terradepth and two NATO navies.

The orders cover Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar (SAS), KATFISH towed SAS spares and SeaPower subsea batteries, the company said.

Teledyne Marine has ordered both SAS systems and SeaPower batteries, which will be integrated on its Gavia and SeaRaptor autonomous underwater vehicles for undisclosed end-users.

Kraken’s SAS will also support Terradepth’s Absolute Ocean operating system, which compiles multi-domain ocean data for U.S. military and commercial operators. Terradepth will equip a self-recharging autonomous underwater vehicle with the technology to expand large-scale autonomous survey capacity.

Kraken said its SAS and subsea batteries were designed to be platform-agnostic, enabling integration on a wide range of autonomous underwater vehicles from man-portable systems to extra-large UUVs. The company supplies customers in more than 30 countries involved in defense, offshore energy and marine research.

“As we near the end of the calendar year, we are seeing many expected orders coming through before budgets reset, including two new SeaPower battery customers.

“Clients are from both defense and commercial organizations, highlighting how Kraken’s dual-use technology is critical across a variety of applications, from maritime security to offshore energy,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics.

