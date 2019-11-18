 
November 18, 2019

Kim Heng Enters Taiwan’s OWP

Image: Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Limited.

Kim Heng Shipbuilding & Engineering (KHSE), wholly owned subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine (KHOM), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for offshore wind farm projects (OWP) in Taiwan.

KHSE did not disclose the name of the other signatory.

Singapore headquartered integrated offshore and marine value chain services provider said that its subsidiary and the unnamed subsea cable installer will collaborate with each other targeting the offshore wind farm cable-laying projects in Taiwan.

Both companies have agreed to cooperate to pursue submarine cable-laying work for the Taiwan windfarm renewables projects and will work towards signing a formal contractual agreement.

The company will make further announcements when there are material updates to the MOU and related matters, informed the firm.

KHOM's operations are strategically located in Singapore, with two shipyards at 9 Pandan Crescent and 48 Penjuru Road. The shipyards, consists of a combined waterfront of 205 meters, enable the Group to carry out afloat repairs, fabrication, newbuild, painting and blasting works.

