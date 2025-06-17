 
June 17, 2025

Acteon’s Rocksteady Tension Tool Selected by InnovateUK

Acteon’s Rocksteady Tension Tool (RSTT) has been selected by InnovateUK iX, a UK program designed to fast-track knowledge transfer and accelerate innovation.  

The RSTT is a reusable in-line winch and connection system designed to enable mid-line hookup of mooring lines at final tension to optimize the hook-up and disconnection processes between mooring systems and floating offshore wind turbines.

The RSTT is expected to significantly reduce capital expenditure and installation costs by eliminating the need for fairleads, tensioners, and chains; reducing vessel size requirements and using a reusable subsea winch system that minimizes rigging operations for each new mooring installation. It works in tandem with the Rocksteady connector, a field-proven subsea quick connector capable of triggering release under load, tested up to 1,000 tons.

Acteon says the RSTT enhances safety and reduces risk during installation and throughout the lifecycle by eliminating platform-adjacent operations, avoiding personnel transfer, preventing seabed operations with poor visibility and eliminating the need for subsea chain cutting, reducing the risk of line abrasion or tangling.

Acteon will collaborate with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, which supports the InnovateUK iX program, and floating offshore wind developer Flotation Energy to advance the RSTT toward commercial and technical readiness.  

The technology has already progressed through concept feasibility engineering, including sizing calculations and static installation analysis. The InnovateUK iX program will support the next phases, including small- and large-scale testing.  

Jack Paterson, Team Leader at Floating Offshore Wind at ORE Catapult, said: “As part of our remit to help grow and expand the UK supply chain linked to offshore wind, we’re committed to supporting the development and derisking of new technologies. Tools like this are examples of the type of technological advances we need to see more of if the UK supply chain is going to benefit from offering suitable solutions to industry challenges.”

