August 27, 2024

Exail Wins €60 Million NATO Contract for Underwater Mine Disposal Vehicles

Exail Robotics Belgium announced it has secured an order worth of nearly €60 million ($67 million) for K-Ster C underwater mine disposal vehicles, K-Ster CT training vehicles and associated equipment to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). These advanced systems are primarily intended for the Belgian and Royal Netherlands navies.

The K-Ster units will be assembled at Exail’s production lines in its Belgian facility in Oostende. The factory, inaugurated in 2022, is already producing the range of drones for the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies as part of the modernization program of their Mine Counter Measure capabilities.

“We are very happy to continue our support of the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies and NATO allies with our advanced mine disposal technology. This new contract is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions for MCM operations. With our purpose- built facilities in Oostende, we are already fully equipped to deliver these new systems”, said Antony Penn, Chief Commercial Officer at Exail.

The K-Ster C is an advanced expendable mine disposal vehicle designed for efficient mine neutralization. It features a compact, lightweight design, enabling easy deployment and operation and is equipped with a powerful shaped charge that can effectively neutralize all types of mines. Its high maneuverability and advanced guidance system allow precise targeting and detonation, ensuring the safe and reliable clearance of minefields. The K-Ster CT is a dedicated version for training purposes, equipped with an inert warhead. This allows for realistic and effective training without the risks associated with live ordnance.

Building on 40 years of experience on the development of MCM systems, the K-Ster is a sea-proven solution equipping several navies worldwide. It can be incorporated into Exail’s Unmanned Mine Countermeasure Integrated System, UMIS, which includes various unmanned vehicles such as unmanned surface vessels (USVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), towed vehicles and mine identification and disposal remotely operated vehicles (MIDS ROVs).

