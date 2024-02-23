Friday, February 23, 2024
 
AGR Extends Well Control Services Contract with Equinor

(Credit: Harald Pettersen / Equinor)

AGR, an ABL Group company, has signed a contract extension with Equinor for the provision of blowout and well control studies on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Within the framework of the new two-year agreement, AGR will offer services such as blowout contingency planning, well control emergency response, casing magnetization service, and general transient flow analyses.

“The contract reinforces a long-standing collaboration with the largest operator on the NCS. In fact, we have conducted more than 250 studies for Equinor since 1991, and we look forward to building on this experience and know-how over the next couple of years,” said Morten Haug Emilsen, AGR’s manager for well control.

Following last year’s merger with Add Energy, AGR is one of the global oil and gas industry’s largest well and reservoir engineering, drilling and technical safety operations groups, offering comprehensive services throughout the entire life cycle of a well.

“This agreement with Equinor solidifies AGR’s position as a key service provider, specifically in the crucial areas of blowout and well control studies.

“Collaborating with Equinor aligns with our commitment to excellence and safety in the oil and gas industry,” added Emilsen.


Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
