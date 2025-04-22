 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2025

PXGEO Names New CEO

Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr. (Credit: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has appointed Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison, Jnr. as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Davidson will also continue to serve as EnerMech’s CEO, which shares the same shareholder as PXGEO.

The strategic leadership transition at PXGEO marks the beginning of a new chapter for the four-year old company, as it builds on its foundations delivering subsea technology for the global energy sector and prepares for its next phase of growth.

Davison brings more than 30 years of experience, with previous roles including Chief Operating Officer at Oceaneering International and Chairman of Magseis Fairfield.

He also held the position of Chairman and CEO at Fairfield Geotechnologies.

As part of the transition, Founder, Peter Zickerman will remain actively involved in PXGEO as Vice Chairman and Chief Development Officer, and will continue to serve on the board.

“PXGEO is entering a pivotal new phase. I’m humbled to lead the company and bring my experience to support its continued evolution. With a capable Executive Committee and an ambitious, talented team already in place, I look forward to working closely with our people, customers, and partners to face into the challenges ahead, capitalizing on opportunities to improve our competitive position deliver on our value agenda,” said Davidson.

