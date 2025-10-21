FarSounder Launches Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel Operations Course

FarSounder, a leader in 3D forward-looking sonar technology, has announced the launch of its Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel Operations course in partnership with Azura, a consulting firm that empowers others in environmental stewardship and conservation. This course was developed to equip mariners with the knowledge needed to identify whales and reduce the risk of vessel collisions.

The online training course provides participants with a deeper understanding of whale biology, current protection measures, and practical strategies for minimizing risks at sea. Topics include the basics of whale identification, techniques for detecting whales in open waters, the ecological and safety dangers posed by vessel strikes, and ways mariners can contribute valuable data to scientific studies that further conservation efforts.

The course is tailored for boat owner-operators, ship captains, crew, and support staff, and is an essential resource for anyone involved in vessel navigation or operations.

“Protecting endangered whale populations is not only an environmental responsibility, it’s vital for the survival of many whale species. The leading cause of death for many of them is vessel collisions,” said Matthew Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder. “This course bridges the gap between maritime science and conservation and vessel operations, allowing operators to be better prepared to sail responsibly.”

“Knowing how to spot whales, and learning about the regulations for operating your vessel around them, is critical in reducing the risk of ship strikes, said Amy Whitt, CEO of Azura. “Plus, developing your whale watching and identification skills not only makes your time on the water more enjoyable, but also adds to the value of Citizen Science whale sighting contributions.”

To provide participants with a well-rounded experience, the program will feature guest hosts and experts from a range of respected, related organizations, including: