Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: Episode 13

SS Valencia sank in January of 1906 in a remote region of Vancouver Island, BC. A cascading series of human errors played out during the 36 hours the ship was battered against the rocks during a violent storm. In one fateful incident, would-be rescuers with good intentions, decided the fate of the others left aboard. Of the approximate 136 passengers and crew aboard, only 37 people survived. No women or children were among them. 

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with author Rod Scher who recounts the early history of the ship, why she was on a voyage that wasn’t her typical route, and how a critical navigation error began the final voyage of the doomed ship.  

Rod Scher began his working life teaching English in high schools in California and Oregon; he continued teaching at the post-secondary level until 2016. In between, he worked as an editor for textbooks and magazines. Rod has built a "retirement" career as an experienced writer/editor who has annotated or edited many books and written countless magazine articles. His love of sailing attracted him to books of a nautical nature, resulting in the acclaimed Sailing by Starlight The Remarkable Voyage of Globe Star. His newest book, Ship of Lost Souls: The Tragic Wreck of the Steamship Valencia, can be found on Amazon. 

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
