February 21, 2024

Fincantieri and EDGE to Launch JV for Naval Vessels Construction

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE’s Managing Director and CEO, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri (Credit: Fincantieri)

EDGE Group, a United Arab Emirates-based advanced technology and defense group, and Fincantieri, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, have entered into a term sheet aimed at creating a joint venture (JV) that will focus on the manufacturing of a broad range of sophisticated naval vessels.

EDGE will hold a 51% stake in the venture, which has a commercial pipeline valued at approximately $32.4 billion (€30 billion), with management direction provided by Fincantieri.

The Abu Dhabi-based JV will be awarded prime rights to non-NATO orders, especially leveraging on the attractiveness of UAE G2G arrangements and export credit financing packages, along with a number of strategic orders placed by select NATO member countries, the companies said.

Thie agreement - signed on February 21 by Hamad Al Marar, EDGE’s Managing Director and CEO, and Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri’s CEO and Managing Director - grants the JV strong cooperation to market its products with the Navy of different countries in the world, underlining its global ambition and commitment to developing joint intellectual property and future designs.

This strategic agreement significantly enhances EDGE's ability to design and build frigates and other large vessels, broadening its range of operations and marking a crucial advancement in the diversification of its maritime solutions portfolio.

The JV also harbors ambitions to develop an underwater program for mid-size submarines. The incorporation of the JV is subject to a series of conditions precedent, customary for an agreement of this kind.

“Through this transformative joint venture with Fincantieri, we are not just expanding EDGE's diverse capabilities in shipbuilding but setting a new benchmark for collaboration and knowledge exchange in the global maritime industry,” Hamad Al Marar said.

The JV will concentrate on sales, commercial operations, and engineering for design and service, taking charge of developing shared intellectual property and retaining exclusive rights to all future designs.

Furthermore, the JV will set up a dedicated design authority, opening up opportunities for highly skilled Emiratis, and drawing in international expertise to support this innovative and strategic initiative.

“We are honored and eager to join forces with EDGE with the aim of creating a unique industrial platform able to address with maximum entrepreneurship and distinctive competencies the sizable market opportunities originated in UAE and from UAE to the international markets,” added Pierroberto Folgiero.

