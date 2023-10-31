Wednesday, November 1, 2023
 
Fincantieri, Leonardo Team for Subsea Solutions

A Memorandum Of Understanding signed to define initiatives and developments related to systems, including underwater drones, for the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

Fincantieri and Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the diving domain, with the aim of pooling their respective skills and capabilities in the sector. The initiative was also born with the establishment of the National Diving Center, the Italian center designed to strengthen research and innovation in the underwater environment.

The signature took place between the CEOs of the two companies, Pierroberto Folgiero and Roberto Cingolani, in thepresence of the Chief of Staff of the Navy Team Administrator Enrico Credendino.

The agreement aims at the joint development of a network of platforms and systems for surveillance, control and protection of critical  infrastructures and underwater maritime areas, to respond to the needs indicated at national level and in the context of European initiatives. The companies also aim to preserve and develop their respective capabilities and expertise to offer potential customers state-of-the-art, high-performance and competitive systems. The enhancement of the Italian supply chain is also envisaged through the support of SMEs and start-ups which will be called upon to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the specific environment and from a multi-domain perspective.

The scope of cooperation also includes the protection of strategic submarine networks, cables, communications backbones and offshore infrastructures, warning systems from underwater threats, as well as the securing of prospecting, sea-mining and extraction activities on the seabed for access to valuable mineral resources.

Efforts to map the world's oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
