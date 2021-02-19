 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2021

France Launches Program to Build New Generation of Nuclear Submarines

Credit: Naval Group

Credit: Naval Group

France is launching a program for the construction of third-generation nuclear-powered, ballistic missile-carrying submarines - SSBN (SNLE 3G). 

The program aims to provide a new generation of four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines that will serve the French Navy's operational needs between the 2030s and the 2090s. The construction of the new submarines will be led by the French company Naval Group.

The new submarines will gradually replace the second-generation SSBN that will be phased out of active service during 2030s and 2040s.

The first submarine is scheduled to enter operational service by 2035. Three other submarines will then be delivered, every five years.

Pierre-Eric Pommellet, Naval Group CEO, declared on this occasion: "Naval Group is very proud to put its skills, talents and industrial resources at the service of France's nuclear deterrence. The whole company will be mobilized with its partners to carry out this exceptional project. We are aware of our responsibility and we will do our utmost, as previous generations have done, to provide France with the tool of its sovereignty.” 

SSBN remain one of the most complex industrial products ever made, the company said. It did not share details on how much it would cost to build the four submarines.

According to Naval Group, the design and construction of SSBNs require rare know-how, unique industrial means, and the ability to combine the contributions of two hundred partner companies that make up the French defense industrial base, present across the country. 

"Naval Group benefits from a unique position as a systems architect and integrator which enables it, in collaboration with TechnicAtome, the prime contractor for the nuclear boiler room, to commit to the overall performance of these armed vessels, to assume overall responsibility for their construction and to guarantee control of quality, deadlines and costs," Naval Group said. Credit: Naval Group

Per Naval Group, more than 200 companies from the French defense industrial and technological base will work with Naval Group to provide design or construction services for equipment and systems of the news submarines.

"In the end, over the next 30 years, this program will represent up to 100 million hours of work, including 15 million hours of design and more than 80 million hours of construction," Naval Group said.

At the Cherbourg site, more than 300 employees work in design activities, and construction represents more than 2,000 employees. The teams in Cherbourg will build the platform (hull, structure, part of the internal modules), integrate the equipment and systems into the platform, and carry out the commissioning and testing of the submarine's facilities.

The Nantes-Indret site will produce the main components of the boiler room and build the major modules, such as the engine unit module and the nuclear boiler room module. The Angoulême-Ruelle site will design and build the submarine's structural equipment: weapon launcher tubes, masts, weapon handling system, etc. 

The Ollioules site will be the reference site for embedded information systems. It will design and integrate the combat system and the control system. 

The Bagneux site concentrates on various program management activities. The Lorient site will contribute to the design of the SNLE 3G, and will produce the composite parts. The Brest site will be called upon to prepare the reception and support of the future SNLE 3G, at the heart of the Ile Longue base, as well as its tests on the launching device in Cherbourg.

Related News

Two gliders were deployed near the A-68a iceberg near South Georgia. (Photo: Povl Abrahamsen / BAS)

Gliders Probe Huge Iceberg's Impact on Penguin Island's Ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy (file photo)

Shell Joins Floating Wind Project Offshore Ireland

Oil major Shell has this week signed an agreement to join a floating wind project in the Celtic Sea, offshore Ireland.The agreement…

Photo: Nortek

Acoustic Tech Used to prep for America's Cup

INEOS TEAM UK needed accurate measurements of speed through water while training for the America’s Cup in waters with complex current flows.

Fluorescence images of Crocosphaera (Photo: Mar Benavides)

These Tiny Oceanic Creatures Are Essential to Tackling Climate Change

The ocean withdraws about one third of the CO₂ in the atmosphere, mitigating climate change and making life possible on Earth.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Maritime Part

Supply of Marine Machinery, Equipments & Spares

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news