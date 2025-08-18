 
New Wave Media

August 18, 2025

Nepal Accepts WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

Nepal accepts WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, three remaining for entry into force. © WTO

Nepal accepts WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, three remaining for entry into force. © WTO

On August 18, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received Nepal’s instrument of acceptance of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies from Nepal’s WTO Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi. Just three more acceptances are needed for the Agreement to enter into force.

At the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) held in Geneva in June 2022, ministers adopted the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies by consensus, setting new, binding, multilateral rules to curb harmful fisheries subsidies. The Agreement prohibits subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, for fishing overfished stocks, and for fishing on the unregulated high seas.

Formal acceptances from two-thirds of WTO members are required for the Agreement to enter into force—representing 111 members. The list of the 108 WTO members which have deposited their instruments of acceptance with the WTO can be found here.

Ministers also recognized the needs of developing economies and least-developed countries (LDCs) by establishing a fund to provide technical assistance and capacity-building to help governments that have formally accepted the Agreement to implement the new obligations.

In early June, the Fish Fund launched a Call for Proposals inviting developing economies and LDCs that have ratified the Agreement to submit requests for project grants aimed at helping them implement the Agreement. Applications are due by 9 October. The WTO Fish Fund portal can be found here.

WTO members also agreed at MC12 to continue negotiating on remaining fisheries subsidies issues with the aim of finding consensus on additional provisions to further strengthen the disciplines on fisheries subsidies.

Information for members on how to accept the Protocol of Amendment is available here.

Related News

© EUROATLAS

EUROATLAS, Rheinmetall Partner to Integrate GREYSHARK AUVs into Coastal Defense Systems

EUROATLAS, backed by Mimir Group, and Germany’s leading international systems supplier for the defense industry, Rheinmetall…

HMS Audacious, the fourth of the Royal Navy’s Astute-class submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde. UK MOD © Crown Copyright 2021

Lloyd’s Register Secures In-Service Submarine Contract to Support UK MOD

Lloyd's Register (LR) has announced a milestone in its naval assurance services, having secured a 12-month in-service submarine…

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

SMD Announces Kenny Liu as New CEO

Pioneering subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of Kenny Liu as its new chief executive…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lines Up Streamer Acquisition Job in East Mediterranean

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in the East Mediterranean.Acquisition is…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news