 
New Wave Media

August 12, 2025

Vast Hydrogen-Rich Hydrothermal System Found in Western Pacific

Source: IOCAS

Source: IOCAS

A research team led by Prof. Sun Weidong from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) has uncovered a massive hydrogen-rich hydrothermal system beneath the western Pacific seafloor.

Hydrogen-producing hydrothermal systems in the deep ocean are rare, yet vital for understanding both Earth's internal processes and the conditions that may have supported the origin of life.

The system, named the Kunlun hydrothermal field, lies approximately 80 kilometers west of the Mussau Trench, in a tectonically active region of the Caroline Plate. It consists of 20 large seafloor depressions—some reaching over a kilometer in diameter—arranged in a clustered pattern resembling a pipe swarm.

In situ investigations using the crewed submersible Fendouzhe revealed that these structures host abundant hydrogen-rich fluids and extensive carbonate formations, all below the carbonate compensation depth.

"The Kunlun system is unique not just because of the exceptionally high hydrogen flux we observed, but also because of its scale and geological setting," said Sun, corresponding author of the study. "It demonstrates that serpentinization-driven hydrogen generation can occur far from mid-ocean ridges, challenging previous assumptions."

Using advanced Raman spectroscopy deployed on the seafloor, the researchers detected molecular hydrogen concentrations of 5.9–6.8 mmol/kg in diffuse hydrothermal fluids. While the temperature of these fluids remains moderate—under 40°C—geochemical indicators suggest much higher subsurface temperatures, sufficient to promote dolomite formation. These findings point to robust fluid-rock interactions occurring deep beneath the ocean floor.

Based on discharge area mapping and flow velocity analysis, the estimated annual hydrogen flux from the Kunlun field is approximately 4.8 × 10¹¹ mol/year. This represents at least 5% of the global abiotic hydrogen flux from all submarine sources.

Moreover, the geological features observed—such as steep-walled craters resembling kimberlite pipes, explosive breccia deposits, and layered carbonate structures—suggest that the hydrothermal activity follows a staged evolutionary model, beginning with gas-driven eruptions followed by long-lasting hydrothermal circulation and mineral deposition.

"What's particularly fascinating is the ecological potential," said Sun. "We observed diverse deep-sea life thriving in this environment, including shrimp, squat lobsters, anemones, and tubeworms—species that may rely on hydrogen-driven chemosynthesis."

The discovery provides a natural laboratory for investigating the link between hydrogen emissions and the emergence of primitive life, as alkaline, hydrogen-rich fluids like those at Kunlun are thought to resemble early Earth's chemical environment.

The study was published in Science Advances on Aug. 8.

Related News

Source: Eco Wave Power

Wave Power System Installed at the Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global has completed installation of its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles.The company is now…

Exail has developed a modular LARS that can handle both AUVs and towed underwater vessels from an unmanned surface vessel. Credit: Exail

LARS: Not Just a Simple Handling Tool

Launch and recovery are often the riskiest parts of a subsea operation, and as iDROP COO David Galbraith points out, with a payload of new data…

© NYK

Chuo University, NYK Launch Joint Research Initiative to Discover Medicinal Resources From Marine Organisms

Chuo University and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have recently launched a joint research initiative to discover novel…

© WHOI

WHOI Scientist Elected Fellow of the American Chemical Society

Christopher Reddy, a senior scientist in marine chemistry and geochemistry at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a leading energy services company under the name of Saipem7…

© NOAA

NOAA, Partners to Announce Findings From 2025 Gulf of America "Dead Zone" Monitoring

NOAA and partners will announce findings from a recent research cruise to measure the extent of the hypoxic or “dead zone”…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news