Fugro Gets Busy at Equinor’s Offshore CO2 Highway

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has started conducting comprehensive ground investigation for a CO2 highway, off the coast of Belgium, part of a 1,000-kilometer-long planned pipeline by Equinor to transport CO2 between mainland Europe and Norway.

Under the contract, Fugro has been chosen to acquire high quality data that will allow Equinor to quickly calculate ground risk and reduce uncertainty.

The 1000 km long CO₂ pipeline is planned to start from CO₂ hubs in Zeebrugge, Belgium and Dunkirk, France, connected to storage wells at the Norwegian continental shelf. Fugro’s geotechnical work is part of the maturation of the project ahead of a potential investment decision.

The ground investigation is being carried out by WaveWalker, Fugro's liveaboard jack-up platform.

Jack-up barges are ideally suited for projects in shallow waters, making WaveWalker an effective solution for the site’s coastal location in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

WaveWalker can operate in a range of weather conditions, allowing Fugro to mobilize on the project in the winter of 2024 while mitigating schedule and cost risks associated with adverse winter weather operations.

Prior to the site works, Fugro conducted a search for unexploded ordnance to ensure WaveWalker could be safely deployed and ensure feasibility for the full ground investigation scope.

This includes geotechnical borehole drilling, high-quality sampling, and downhole cone penetration tests (CPT).

The ground investigation will provide Equinor with insights for the development of the landfall, and for deep pipeline burial under the Scheur ship channel, which are vital to ensure safe and efficient installation of the CO2 pipeline.

This contract award comes off the back of the successful marine geotechnical campaign Fugro completed earlier this year. Two vessels were deployed in August, first Fugro Galaxy, performing CPT and Vibrocore sampling along the CO2 highway route. Fugro Meridian then took over to complete the deep-water sections.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our Fugro teams across Europe to deliver critical data acquisition works for Equinor, especially within the pioneering Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) sector which aligns with our mission to help create a safe and liveable world,” said Matthew Chappell, Regional Nearshore Service Line Director Europe and Africa.

