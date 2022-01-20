Thursday, January 20, 2022
 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2022

Fugro Orders First-of-Its-Kind XL Class USV for North Sea Operations

Credit: SEA-KIT

Credit: SEA-KIT

Dutch geodata firm Fugro has ordered an uncrewed surface vessel of SEA-KIT XL Class for future North Sea operations. 

According to USV maker SEA-KIT, the 18-meter USV, to be named Blue Eclipse, will be the first of its kind, and will be constructed at SEA-KIT’s expanding UK production facility on the Essex coast.

"Following the successful delivery and award-winning operations of the 12m vessels built so far for Fugro, we are delighted to announce this order for the first, larger SEA-KIT XL Class USV,” said SEA-KIT CEO Ben Simpson.

“The XL design is a result of industry collaboration aimed at overcoming the complex challenges of effective uncrewed operations at long range in heavy seas. Our 18m USV will push the boundaries of robustness and versatility, meeting the increased challenges of endurance, communications, and station keeping head-on.” 

The SEA-KIT XL USV will have a 7-tonne payload capacity and powerful bollard pull, making it suitable for towing spreads and larger sensors. 

Per SEA-KIT, the vessel can launch and recover a wide variety of remotely operated vehicles and payloads, has fully redundant station holding capability, Cat 0 operations for unrestricted use, and a large lithium UPS supply for ship systems. 

This build will feature the latest developments in uncrewed systems technology, including the next generation of SEA-KIT’s proven proprietary remote helm USV control and surveillance platform, G-SAVI, the company said.

Ivar de Josselin de Jong, Director Remote Inspection at Fugro, said: "This order is an exciting next step in the rollout of Fugro’s remote and autonomous strategy and the development of our global USV fleet. The Blue Eclipse is the first 18m USV in an anticipated global series of long endurance and more capable USVs that will be deployed in the offshore energy sector with comparable ROV inspection performance to regular DP2 vessels." 

Equipped with the Fugro Blue Amp electric eROV and being operated from one of our nine global remote operations centers (ROC), we will be able to support our clients in achieving safer and more efficient data collection operations, whilst contributing to our mutual carbon footprint reduction ambitions.” 

Work will start on the hull of the 18m USV in March with delivery scheduled for early 2023.  

According to information on SEA-KIT's website, its adaptable, uncrewed and remotely-controlled USVs enable over-the-horizon deployment of systems and sensors for many commercial use cases, including maritime logistics, environmental management, marine inspection, and ocean floor surveys.
 

Related News

Credit: Ocean Alpha

Malaysia's HGIS Uses Ocean Alpha USV for Shell Pipeline Survey

Malaysian geo-solutions provider HGIS has used their first uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), the 5.5 m M40P developed by OceanAlpha…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering, BP Remotely Pilot ROV in UK from Shore in Norway

Subsea services company Oceaneering has said it has successfully completed the first onshore remote piloting of a remotely…

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms

Swarm behavior of underwater vehicles has long been on the wish list. Couple that with collecting seismic data and you have an interesting challenge.

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

English Braids

English Braids are a UK manufacturer of Synthetic Rope used in Offshore and Subsea projects around the world. English Braids are proud to be a partner of the fibre manufacturers Dyneema. English Braids manufacture in diameters ranging from 0.8mm through to 120mm from all synthetic fibres.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Easytrak Pyxis, the Ready-to-Use USBL System with Integrated INS for Motion Compensation and Heading Performance

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Director of Supply Chain Management / Directeur de la gestion de la chaîne d’approvisionnement

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news