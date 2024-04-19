 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2024

Prysmian Appoints New CEO

Massimo Battain (Credit: Prysmian)

Massimo Battain (Credit: Prysmian)

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has named Massimo Battaini as its new chief executive officer and general manager.

The new CEO appointment also marks the entering into force of the new organizational structure, aimed at supporting the company’s strategic plan and value creation, Prysmian said.

The new organization, as already announced in December, is composed of four business units — Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification and Digital Solutions — and is aimed at ensuring utmost coverage of the key market trends related to the energy transition and the digital transformation, in addition to supporting the company’s growth ambitions.

Besides the four business units, Prysmian’s matrix structure has nine geographical areas, or regions, with a view to supporting its capability to remain close to local markets and customers – through regions and countries - and to foster a more efficient and effective operating management.

"Aware of the great responsibility they have entrusted me with, I wish to thank all the shareholders for their trust and support. I am certain that, thanks to the team of extraordinary managers who will work with me, we will be able to support our ambitions and the challenges we take on as market leaders.

“Our people’s competence and passion and our new organization will allow us to be increasingly effective on the market and also to welcome with enthusiasm Encore team,” said Massimo Battaini, Prysmian’s newly appointed CEO.

Prysmian Appoints New CEO

Related News

(Credit: OMV Petrom)

ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for OMV Petrom in Black Sea

OMV Petrom has appointed global energy and marine consultancy ABL to provide Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services for the…

Illustration (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Shearwater and Mondaic Enter Strategic Alliance to Optimize Seismic Surveys

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices and Mondaic, a provider of proprietary software and services for high-resolution 3D imaging…

Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil (Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Picks Up ‘Large’ Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Off Guyana

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large contract’ from ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for…

(Credit: TGS)

Survey to Assess CCS and New Oil & Gas Opportunities Gets Underway Off Malaysia

Marine seismic data company TGS, together with joint venture consortium partners PGS and SLB, has kicked off a multi-client…

© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

AGR Secures Frame Agreement with Petoro for Oil and Gas Work

Norwegian state-owned company Petoro has awarded a frame agreement to AGR for the provision of independent consultancy and…

(Credit: Ocean Installer)

Equinor Contracts Ocean Installer for Gas Field Work Offshore Norway

Ocean Installer has secured a new Subsea Line Modification (SLM) project award from Equinor on Åsgard A floating storage and offloading vessel (FPSO)…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive with Rhonda Moniz
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Shore Tankerman

● Barge Transfer Services ● Ledbetter, Ky, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news