Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has named Massimo Battaini as its new chief executive officer and general manager.

The new CEO appointment also marks the entering into force of the new organizational structure, aimed at supporting the company’s strategic plan and value creation, Prysmian said.

The new organization, as already announced in December, is composed of four business units — Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification and Digital Solutions — and is aimed at ensuring utmost coverage of the key market trends related to the energy transition and the digital transformation, in addition to supporting the company’s growth ambitions.

Besides the four business units, Prysmian’s matrix structure has nine geographical areas, or regions, with a view to supporting its capability to remain close to local markets and customers – through regions and countries - and to foster a more efficient and effective operating management.

"Aware of the great responsibility they have entrusted me with, I wish to thank all the shareholders for their trust and support. I am certain that, thanks to the team of extraordinary managers who will work with me, we will be able to support our ambitions and the challenges we take on as market leaders.

“Our people’s competence and passion and our new organization will allow us to be increasingly effective on the market and also to welcome with enthusiasm Encore team,” said Massimo Battaini, Prysmian’s newly appointed CEO.

Prysmian Appoints New CEO