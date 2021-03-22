 
New Wave Media

March 22, 2021

Geelen Nominated as Fugro CFO

Barbara Geelen (Photo: Fugro)

Dutch-based geo-data specialist Fugro said its supervisory board has nominated Barbara Geelen for appointment as member of the board of management and chief financial officer. She will succeed Paul Verhagen, who is slated to step down as Fugro CFO at the upcoming general meeting of shareholders.

Geelen's nomination as member of the board of management in the role of CFO for a period of four years until the general meeting of shareholders in 2025, will be submitted to shareholders for approval at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be convened on May 12. This also will be the date of her start as CFO with Fugro.

From 2014 till 2021 Geelen has been CFO at HES International, one of Europe's largest independent bulk handling companies with operations across Europe, owned by private equity. Prior to that she held various leading roles at ABN AMRO.

Harrie Noy, chairman of the Fugro's supervisory board, said, “We are pleased that Barbara will join Fugro as our new CFO. She has a broad financial background with a strong track record of improving financial performance, based on well-developed execution skills and a hands-on management style. Barbara will play a key role in the implementation of our Path to Profitable Growth strategy, with a particular focus on achieving our financial goals. She has the experience and drive to make a strong contribution to Fugro’s ongoing transformation.”

Mark Heine, Fugro CEO, said, “I am confident that Barbara is the right person to further develop the finance function to continue to improve results, building upon the solid foundations that were put in place by Paul Verhagen.”  

Geelen said, “For me it’s exciting to join Fugro and being involved in such relevant topics as the energy transition, climate change adaptation and sustainable infrastructure development. The company is in a successful transformation process, also financially, and I am very much looking forward to contribute to this, working together with Mark, the executive leadership team and many others in Fugro.”  

