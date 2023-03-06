 
New Wave Media

March 6, 2023

General Oceans Scouts for Ocean Tech Acquisition Targets

Atle Lohrmann, founder and CEO of General Oceans. Image courtesy General Oceans

Atle Lohrmann, founder and CEO of General Oceans. Image courtesy General Oceans

General Oceans reported revenues of NOK 641 million in 2022, a growth of 76 percent compared to 2021. EBITDA ended at NOK 139 million, compared to NOK 85 million in 2021. General Oceans is now searching for suitable companies to include in the group in order to realise the ambition to consolidate the ocean technology industry.

“All our group companies are very well positioned to serve the increased demand for autonomous subsea sensor and measurement technology from offshore wind developers, the oil and gas sector as well as the defence sector. Our growth has also been fuelled by synergies across the group, especially within sales and marketing” said Atle Lohrmann, founder and CEO of General Oceans.  

General Oceans was established with Nortek as the foundations, and Nortek still remains the largest part of the group. In the search for suitable acquisition targets, General Oceans look for companies that are established, profitable, has a solid customer base and a growth potential that may be realized as part of general Oceans.

General Oceans acquired UK-based ocean technology company Tritech International Limited in October 2022. The group now consists of Nortek AS, based in Norway, Strategic Robotic Systems (SRS), based in the US, Reach Robotics, based in Australia, as well as Tritech. General Oceans now employs close to 300 people based in 16 offices across the world.

Related News

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo Danish Defence

Report: Russia to Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans…

Image courtesy Exail

DriX USV Takes Part in Middle East Naval Exercise

Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain…

Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University

Heatwaves Decimate Sea Urchins, Molluscs - Study

Curtin University researchers believe rising sea temperatures are to blame for the plummeting number of invertebrates such…

Image courtesy NOC

NOC Expedition Seeks Answers on Subsea Mining Impacts

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have embarked on a month-long research expedition from Costa Rica…

(Photo: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Rare Footage of Titanic Wreckage Released

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic is being released on Wednesday, decades after…

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

Offshore drilling company Transocean has agreed to invest in DEME Group’s subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources NV (“GSR”)…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

RBR provides CTDs for Argo floats

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news