Geoscience Packages Reveal APAC Prospectivity

French-based geophysical services company CGG reports it has completed JumpStart multi-client geoscience packages for the North West Shelf (NWS) of Australia and the Banda Arc in the Asia-Pacific region, and made both packages available to help enhance understanding of the prospectivity and assess new plays within the two high-potential regions.

Mobilizing the full suite of CGG's geoscience capabilities to accelerate and support exploration efforts, the packages integrate all available data in a specific geographical area and frame it within a geological context.

The NWS JumpStart package encompasses the Northern Carnarvon, Roebuck, Browse and Bonaparte basins, where recent Triassic discoveries have heightened industry interest. The new study fills key knowledge gaps regarding the region’s Triassic paleogeography and petroleum systems and mitigates exploration risk for clients evaluating Triassic plays in this region, CGG said.

The Banda Arc JumpStart package brings insights into this highly complex and challenging tectonic region at the collision zone between continental Australia and the Indonesian archipelago where historically little data was available. With new seismic data and interpretation from CGG’s 16,300 km BandaSeis 2D BroadSeis survey, the study addresses imaging challenges relating to the complex overburden and below the fold and thrust, the company said. It sheds new light on structuring and petroleum system development, including a significant amount of newly identified and evaluated leads and prospects.

Map of Banda Arc JumpStart region including the BandaSeis 2D multi-client survey (Image: CGG)