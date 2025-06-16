 
June 16, 2025

Nigerian Firm Orders HydroSurv’s Hybrid USV for Offshore Survey Ops

REAV-47 USV (Credit: HydroSurv)

Geodetic Offshore Services Limited (GOSL) has acquired REAV-47 uncrewed surface vessel (USV) from HydroSurv, which will be used for hydrographic and geophysical survey operations in Nigeria.

The sale marks the HydroSurv’s first delivery to Nigeria where GOSL is one of the leading providers of offshore survey services.

The battery-hybrid REAV-47 will be integrated with an advanced payload consisting of a Ping DSP 3DSS-IDX interferometric sonar alongside Innomar's Compact Parametric Sub-Bottom Profiler.

The payload configuration will enable concurrent wide-swath bathymetric mapping and high-resolution sub-bottom imaging for comprehensive landfall survey capability on offshore infrastructure projects.

GOSL will operate the multipurpose REAV-47 USV as a standalone survey system, and as a mothership force-multiplier.

The vessel can sustain survey operations for up to 72-hours with a battery-hybrid system consisting of a 12kW Mastervolt battery system and a 4kW Fischer Panda generator.

GOSL will station the new USV at the company's operating base in Port Harcourt. In addition to the REAV-47, GOSL has also acquired a REAV-28 Inland Multi-Purpose USV.

“GOSL Nigeria Limited is proud to be associated with HydroSurv for this milestone achievement in the deployment of the REAV 47 USV which will help revolutionize the way hydrographic surveys are being conducted within Nigeria and indeed West Africa,” said Emanuel Ekpeyong, Managing Director at GOSL.

