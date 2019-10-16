Greater Castberg Survey Wraps Up

Marine geoscience companies CGG and TGS announced they have completed a 5,000 square kilometers multi-client 3D survey in the highly prospective Greater Castberg area in the Barents Sea offshore Norway.

The survey commenced in the second quarter of 2019 and covered existing and newly awarded licenses in addition to open acreage with several play models in multiple geological layers.

The acquisition configuration included an industry-first ultra-wide source separation of 300 meters, CGG said.

The company said its TopSeis acquisition and imaging technology, which combines a source-over-spread configuration with advanced imaging technology to deliver vastly increased near offset coverage, will enable clients to delineate shallow-to-intermediate depth targets in the Barents Sea, which are not resolved by conventional methods.

Processing is now ongoing in close cooperation with pre-funders, and initial results look promising, CGG said on social media.

Seismic data is expected to be delivered to clients in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Image: CGG)