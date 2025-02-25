Tuesday, February 25, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2025

Green Marine UK Bolsters Subsea Services Unit with Major Investment

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

Orkney-based marine services firm Green Marine UK has announced a seven-figure capital investment in a new Subsea Services Department targeting the U.K.’s offshore wind sector.

The company expansion, boosted by financial backing from HIE (Highlands and Islands Enterprise), includes the purchase of subsea technology from Rovtech (Seatronics), Sonardyne, Norbit, Voyis, Tritech, Digital Edge Subsea, EIVA and a range of other sensors.

The Subsea Services Department, expected to officially launch in late spring 2025, will provide in-house turnkey solutions and data, with new services to include GVI (General Visual Inspection), 3D survey incorporating real time SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) analysis, marine site characterization, multibeam, O&M monitoring with a focus on subsea cables, pipelines and offshore structures.

Green Marine estimates the ‘service addressable market’ for subsea O&M services across U.K. offshore wind to be worth in excess of $340 million by 2030.

“Green Marine has built a strong track record over many years with particular success in the offshore wind sector.

“The unique skills and experience we’ve developed during this period have put us in prime position to diversify in line with growing industry demand.

“While this entails an initial seven-figure capital investment, the longer-term company strategy is to continue investing and expanding way into the future. We benefit from a strategic location in Orkney with the world’s second largest installed offshore wind capacity on our doorstep.

“This represents a significant growth opportunity for Green Marine UK and a vehicle to drive jobs and business expansion for many years to come,” said Jason Schofield, Green Marine UK’s Managing Director.

“Ultimately, this means we are not reliant on equipment availability or unknown personnel. Instead, we offer a single Green Marine Team capable of reacting quickly and consistently to our clients’ requirements,” added Myles Metson, Green Marine Operations and Technology Director.

Green Marine UK’s project work has spanned across the world’s largest offshore windfarm, Dogger Bank, and the world’s largest floating offshore windfarm, Kincardine.

Further projects have involved Moray East in the North Sea, Triton Knoll off the Lincolnshire coast and Greater Gabbard near Suffolk.

In addition, Green Marine has supported a number of offshore wind farm sites currently under construction and development, including the Neart Na Gaoithe, West of Orkney, Inch Cape, MachairWind, Caledonia, Muir Mhòr, Pentland, and Salamander.

Related News

Selection of trees for tree reefs (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord, Ecowende to Enhance Biodiversity Hollandse Kust West Wind Farm

Van Oord and Ecowende have signed a contract for the design, construction and installation of tree reefs and oyster hubs…

Illustration (Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar’s Ryder Gets Nexans’ Multi-Year Subsea Engineering Contract

Tekmar Group's subsidiary Ryder, a provider of global subsea engineering consultancy solutions, has secured a three-year…

Jean Vernet, CEO of James Fisher and Sons (Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher Launches Japanese Business Unit

James Fisher and Sons, a global provider of specialist services to the energy, marine and defense industries, has launched new legal entity in Japan…

(Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment Order to Date

Engineering firm Kystdesign has secured a contract to supply four work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and accompanying…

Neil Gordon. Photo Credit GUH

Global Underwater Hub Forms Taskforce to Improve Subsea Cable Reliability and Performance

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) published a white paper on its approach to tackling a crucial issue that could derail the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

© AI04 / Adobe Stock

Windward Unveils AI Solution for Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection

Windward has launched a Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, an AI-powered solution designed to protect…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news